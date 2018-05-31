Three leftover paint projects to try in lockdown

Hanging flowerpots made with from tin cans will brighten up your garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto ASIFE

Home decorating has become a top lockdown activity – but what if you can’t buy any fresh paint? Sophie Stainthorpe has some ideas for small projects to use up whatever is lurking in those tins leftover from previous decorating sprees.

Use up some of that old paint by painting rocks with the kids - rainbows are a great theme Use up some of that old paint by painting rocks with the kids - rainbows are a great theme

We’ve all got them – leftover tins of paint stacked up in the shed or garage, lids going rusty and contents slowly separating. Well, there’s never been a better time to shake them up and finish them off! First things first, get them all out and see which ones are too far gone. If they can’t be saved, dry them out by adding something absorbent – like cat litter, soil or sawdust. Once the paint has dried, you can safely put the tin in your general waste bin at home.

Once you know what you’ve got to work with... the fun can begin. Choose your small paint project and get creative!

Hang in there

Make an impact with some abstract wall art Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Make an impact with some abstract wall art Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remember all those cans of baked beans you stocked up on at the beginning of the lockdown? Put the empty tins to good use by turning them into hanging baskets.

Simply drill a couple of holes at the top to attach string for hanging, plus some more in the bottom for drainage, then get painting.

A coat of varnish at the end will help to protect them from the weather. When they’re dry, pop some stones in the bottom – again to help with drainage – and get planting!

Rock on

Rock painting was a big craze a few years ago, and now is the perfect time to pick it up again.

It’s a great activity to do with the kids; why not take inspiration from the NHS rainbow theme and then pop your masterpiece by the front door as a sign of support? Again, it’s best to apply a quick coat of varnish to make them more weather resistant.

Wow wall

If you want to make a big impact, how about creating a piece of abstract wall art?

Gather up some old picture frames and carefully remove the glass and backing so you’re just left with the frames. Pick your palette and get painting!

If you don’t have enough frames, mark some more up on your walls using masking tape and add paint directly, overlapping with the real frames.