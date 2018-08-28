Recipe: Make our marmalade, toasted nut and chocolate torte

This recipe is a great way to use up leftover marmalade.

Marmalade season is in full swing folks. Last weekend I detected the first batches of the preserve being conjured up close to where I live – the unmistakeable scent of bittersweet Seville orange wafting from steamed up windows.

Having recently sampled nearly 20 jars of the stuff for a taste test, I find myself with rather a lot of it to get through (and that’s after giving away most of it to marmalade-loving friends). In fact, a whole shelf of my fridge is entirely orange!

Being the only person in my house who actually likes it, I’ve had to get a bit creative in the kitchen to use it up. On Sunday I used Thursday Cottage stem ginger and grapefruit marmalade to glaze a ham. The Season’s Bounty Seville orange was spread thickly on toast. And I warmed some Tiptree malt whisky and orange marmalade over vanilla ice cream as a pud.

None of that touched the surface, so I pulled on my pinny to bake a cake. My lovely friend Sarah enjoys a bit of the orange stuff and it was her birthday coming up. Perfect – a grand way to use up a great big batch of marmalade.

Citrus and nuts go really well together, and adding chocolate to the mix just makes everything even yummier. This week’s bake is a simple but delicious ode to all three ingredients. The torte is dense, moist and actually not overly sweet. It is perfect cut into slender slices for tea time, and could be gently warmed and served with cream as a dessert. It should keep nicely for four to five days in a tin – if it lasts that long!

Use whichever nuts you like. I had a mixture of hazelnuts and walnuts left in my baking drawer from Christmas.

Marmalade, dark chocolate and toasted nut torte

(makes 1 23cm cake)

Ingredients

225g butter, softened

100g walnuts or hazelnuts, toasted and ground to a fairly fine powder

100g wholemeal flour

3tbsps best cocoa powder

4 medium eggs

200g marmalade, peel chopped

100g dark chocolate, chopped roughly

2tsps baking powder

To top:

Marmalade to glaze

100g dark chocolate, chopped

100ml double cream

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C and grease and line a 23cm round tin.

Cream the butter with the marmalade. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until well combined.

Pour into your prepared tin, spread out evenly and pop in the oven for 20-25 minutes until risen and firm.

Warm a little marmalade (about 2tbsps) in a small pan and glaze the cake all over. Allow to cool.

While cooling warm the cream. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate for the topping. Spread all over the finished cake.

I decorated this with some slices of orange dehydrated in the oven at 100C for two hours.