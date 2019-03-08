Opinion

I moved to Norwich seven months ago - this is why I love the city

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

If you searched for “10 of the most beautiful places in Britain you’ve never heard of” on Google, Norwich would probably appear on your search results.

I moved to Norwich seven months ago to do my study year abroad programme, and it has resulted to be a multicultural experience in a city full of art, history and stories to tell.

As a translation student, the first thing that crossed my mind when I set a foot in Norwich was the beauty in which different cultures – sometimes half the world away from each other – lived together.

If you go to the market, you can see the colour of every flag and taste the flavour of every country while you feel the rhythm of live music. French crêpes, Indian vegan chana masala, Chinese bubble tea and English home-made fish and chips can all be found in the same street.

Dozens of languages and customs join together in a little medieval town with hundred of years of history placed in the rural heart of East Anglia.

A castle built during the Norman Conquest in 1066, the Anglican church with the biggest cloister in England (free entrance) or The Bell Hotel pub; which dates back to the 15th century and was turned into dormitories for the American Women’s Army Air Corps during the Second World War - are only some of the treasures you will find.

Second-hand shops with antiquities and special collections, traditional tea rooms and bars are on every corner.

But that’s not all.

Norwich loves art – old churches have been restored into theatres, graffiti art decorates Norwich’s walls and some of the best tattoo artists in England live in the city. When the night falls, coloured lights are turned on and locals gather together to have a beer, dance and have a nice chat.

The Play House, Revolución de Cuba, Turtle Bay and The Butcher’s Irish pub are good choices.

Norwich is also a city full of opportunities for international students.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) holds agreements with more than 300 universities across Asia, Africa, Europe, America and Australia - and has been awarded as one of the best universities in the United Kingdom due to its academic quality and its social and cultural facilities.

There is a society for everyone.

Food lovers can try the baking club, those who prefer doing sport can join the sports park, which offers more than 20 different activities that will help you to stay active - and if you are a big fan of nature, you can enjoy the green space that surrounds the campus. Foxes, otters and kingfishers inhabit around the Lake.

UEA is a young dynamic university by and for students and, what I love the most, they provide a free language programme for those who would like to immerse with one of the large amount of cultures that live in the campus. Japanese, Spanish, French, Russian and Portuguese are some of the support language programmes offered by native teachers.

Now only one month remains to go back home, and after these seven months living in Norwich, I would like to encourage every student - and for student I mean everybody who is in want to learn something everyday – to travel and discover a new place. You will be surprised of how young you can feel and the experiences you will have. I’ve loved, laughed, cried and, above all, lived.