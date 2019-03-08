Search

Police on scene of two vehicle crash on NDR

PUBLISHED: 18:12 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 03 November 2019

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the Northern Distributor Road.

Emergency services were called on Sunday evening to a crash on the £205m road, close to its junction with the A47 at Postwick.

The eastbound carriageway of the road, which is now known as the Broadland Northway, is partially blocked while officers deal with the incident.

The crash involved two vehicles, but it is unclear at this stage what type of vehicles these were.

More to follow.

