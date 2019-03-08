Two recipes ideal for people with brain injuries

Cozens-Hardy linked up with The Dial House in Reepham and Headway to host a cookery event for people affected by brain injury Picture: Jarowan Power Photography Archant

These brain-friendly dishes were devised by Andrew Jones of The Dial House in collaboration with Headway for an event hosted by Cozens-Hardy.

On November 13 Cozens-Hardy solicitors facilitated a cookery demonstration for clients of local brain injury charity Headway Norfolk & Waveney.

Held at The Dial House in Reepham, six members of Headway's Independent Living Skills programme were shown how to plan and prepare bespoke meals that promote a healthy diet after brain injury, with executive chef Andrew Jones working liaising with Headway's senior occupational therapist to tailor each dish.

Andrew said: "As a chef I take for granted my ability to work with the wonderful fresh produce that Norfolk has to offer. I believe passionately that cooking and eating should be a source of pleasure as well as sustenance that should be available to all. Through working with Angela, I've learned that the effects of brain injury can make both shopping for and cooking food difficult, particularly if memory or planning skills are affected. The aim of my cooking demonstration is to show each Headway client how they can work around their limitations to create colourful,

nutritious dishes to inspire a love of food."

Damian Short, partner and head of the firm's personal injury department, has worked closely with Headway for many years, during which time the firm has met the criteria for inclusion in the Headway Head Injury Solicitors Directory. He said: "The support that Headway offers clients and their families is invaluable, enabling them to make the very most of life after a brain injury. We're really pleased to be able to offer this

exclusive cooking demonstration to Headway clients; we hope it will inspire and enthuse both the participants and the supporting occupational therapists who work with the other Headway clients."

It's hoped there will be more collaborations between the businesses and charity going forward.

In the meantime, Andrew has shared two recipes from the event, which are ideal for people who've suffered brain injury, promoting brain health.

Recipe: Baked salmon, ratatouille and crushed potatoes

(serves 6)

Ingredients

6 x 160g centre cut salmon fillet portions

600g new potatoes

150ml extra virgin olive oil

1 red onion

1 red pepper

1 aubergine

2 courgettes

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch fresh basil

1 star anise

Few sprigs fresh thyme

200g passata or chopped tomatoes

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Boil the potatoes in well salted water until tender, drain and keep warm.

3. Warm the oil in a pan with the star anise to infuse.

4. Pick the basil leaves from the stalks. Reserve both.

5. Slice the onion and garlic and fry in the oil until softened with the thyme and star anise.

6. Slice the red pepper and add to the pan.

7. Dice the aubergine and courgette and add to the pan. Allow everything to soften before adding the passata. Season to taste with sea salt and add the basil stalks.

8. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.

9. Crush the potatoes lightly and add to a baking dish.

10. Top with the ratatouille. Oil and season the salmon fillets and place on top of the ratatouille.

11. Bake for 10-12 minutes in the oven or until the salmon is still slightly pink in the middle.

12. Scatter with the basil leaves serve immediately.

Recipe: Chocolate almond fondant

(serves 6)

Ingredients

165g of at least 85% dark chocolate

3tbsp almond flour

165g dairy free spread unsalted, plus more for greasing ramekins

6 eggs

6tbsp powdered sweetener

Method

1. Heat oven to 180C.

2. Grease two ramekins with dairy free spread and dust with cocoa.

3. Melt the chocolate and dairy free spread and stir to combine.

4. Beat your eggs in a bowl with a hand mixer.

5. Add to the melted chocolate and mix together.

6. Sift in the almond flour and sweetener and fold together. You should have a pourable batter like mixture.

7. Pour into two lined ramekins and bake for nine minutes until the top is set but the pots are still gooey.

8. Serve immediately topped with fresh berries - raspberries or blueberries would work well - and a scoop of your favourite ice cream.