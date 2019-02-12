Search

BBC2’s Jonathan Moseley hosting floral demo in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:27 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 February 2019

Jonathan Moseley is one of the expert floral designers to host an event at Notcutts Norwich Garden Centre in support of Age UK Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Purfield

A series of events is planned at Notcutts for budding florists.

Budding florists in Norwich can take inspiration from national experts Jonathan Moseley and Andrew Grisewood as they head to Notcutts Norwich Garden Centre this spring. The garden centre will be hosting two floral demonstration evenings with all proceeds going towards Age UK Norfolk.

On March 5 at Notcutts Norwich, Jonathan Moseley will demonstrate beautiful springtime floral designs inspired by his passion for flowers and gardening. Jonathan is an international floral designer and expert on BBC2’s ‘Big Allotment Challenge’, with over 25 years of floristry experience. He gives headline demonstrations and creates large-scale floral installations at the leading RHS flower shows, and is also a writer and broadcaster for the horticultural industry.

Andrew Grisewood is one of the most inventive floral designers of his generation, with experience in floral design for venues such as the National Theatre, stately homes and luxurious banqueting suites across the country. Andrew will be showcasing his creative flair and artistic floral design at Notcutts on March 27.

Richard Greenacre, general manager at Notcutts Norwich, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming two nationally renowned floral designers to Notcutts this spring. Jonathan and Andrew have an incredible talent for floristry and it will be brilliant to hear stories of their careers in floral design, as well as expert tips and creative ideas to try at home.

“We encourage any local florists, flower arrangers and gardeners to join us for these two very special and inspiring events, all in aid of local charity Age UK Norfolk.”

The floristry evenings will be held on March 5 (with Jonathan Moseley) and March 27 (with Andrew Grisewood) from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15.95 per person and include prosecco, canapes and an exclusive late-night shopping opportunity at the garden centre. All proceeds will support Age UK Norfolk.

Tickets can be booked in store, online at notcutts.co.uk or call the garden centre on 01603 453155.

