20 epic toppings for Pancake Day 2019

How will you fill/top your pancakes on March 5? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Timolina

Check out our suggestions, from an American-style gravy, to rhubarb and custard, and even a sweet Middle Eastern-inspired flavour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How will you fill/top your pancakes on March 5? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto How will you fill/top your pancakes on March 5? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pancake Day (March 5) is on the horizon, so it’s time to grease up your best (most non-stick) frying pan and get creative.

In its simplest, most humble form, the pancake is purely an amalgamation of flour, milk and eggs – things many of us will have to hand in the fridge and cupboard at home. Pretty cheap to make, and filling too.

But we think Pancake Day is the ideal time to shake things up in the kitchen and really do something a bit different. Here are some of our favourite ways to flip the boring and basic pancake’s flavour profile…using local ingredients too.

And we also share our recipes for both French-style (thin) and American (puffy) pancakes. Go forth and fry!

1. To your plate of pancakes add 1tbsp of honey flavoured Munchy Seeds, a drizzle of local honey and a pinch of salt.

2. Slice one small banana, a heaped tablespoon of dulce de leche and a crunched up gingernut biscuit to your pancakes.

3. Per person, cook three rashers of smoked streaky bacon until crispy, toss in a little maple syrup and serve over your pancakes.

4. Add 2tbsps of white chocolate chips to the American pancake mixture, swap 1tbsp of flour with custard powder and cook as usual. Top with sweetened, cooked rhubarb.

5. A squeeze of lemon (fresh is best) and a sprinkle of sugar – lovely, simple and traditional.

6. To serve two, stir fry a chopped chicken breast with a few spoons of Candi’s Chutney’s Hot Pow Wow and serve over crepes with a little salad.

7. Top your stack with chopped Binham Blue cheese, some crushed toasted walnuts and a drizzle of local honey.

8. Spread a crepe with a little Stokes Chipotle Ketchup, grated cheese and a few slices of Lane Farm or Marsh Pig salami. Roll up into a kind of pizza pancake.

9. Per crepe, warm a heaped tablespoon of strawberry jam until runny. Pour over your pancake and top with 1tbsp toasted, crushed almonds and a spoonful of clotted cream.

10. Top your stack with a thick slice of Baron Bigod cheese (or a decent brie) a spoon of fig relish (Stokes is good) and a spoon of crushed, salted pistachio nuts.

11. Go Deep South style with a sausage gravy on yours. For two, remove two decent sausages from their skins and fry and crumble in the pan until cooked through. Add a crushed clove of garlic, 1tsp cornflour, a splash of coffee, ground black pepper and half a mug of milk. Heat and stir until creamy.

12. Pop a few spoons of Norfolk’s Bace Foods Baked Beans with Benefits on top of your pancakes, sprinkle with mature cheddar and bake under the grill.

13. Chop a couple of slices of decent quality ham into thin pieces and stir through crepe batter with two chopped spring onions. Fry and serve with a cheese sauce or grated cheese.

14. To the American-style pancake batter add 2tbsps chopped dates, 1tsp ground cinnamon, 1/2tsp ground ginger and a pinch of nutmeg. Swap the caster sugar for brown and cook as normal. Smother in maple syrup or caramel sauce.

15. Top with roasted Mediterranean vegetables mixed with a little harissa and chopped feta.

16. Saute thinly sliced field mushrooms until soft. Serve over your pancakes with garlic butter, freshly ground black pepper and a dash of Worcestershire sauce.

17. For two, stir-fry a thinly sliced Gressingham duck breast with 2 sliced spring onions, half a sliced pepper and half a thinly sliced red onion. Serve inside two crepes, roll up and drizzle the top with hoi sin sauce and toasted sesame seeds.

18. Layer your pancakes with tahini paste and grated dark chocolate. Top with crushed sesame snaps.

19. Melt down a punnet of blueberries with a pinch of sugar, squeeze of lemon juice and two small pieces of liquorice.

20. Throw a full English on top – bacon, a chipolata, a grilled tomato, grilled mushroom and poached egg.

How to make French-style (thin) pancakes

(Makes 6)

Mix 100g plain flour with a pinch of salt and 1 large egg until you have a thick paste. Add 225ml milk slowly, bit by bit, mixing well to combine.

Heat a frying pan, rub with a little butter or oil and add a thin layer of batter. When you see the mixture is starting to set and is puffing and bubbling up from underneath, flip it with a fish slice to cook the other side.

How to make American-style (thick) pancakes

(Makes 6-8)

Mix one large egg with 2tbsps melted butter or rapeseed oil and 130g plain flour until you have a thick paste. Add a couple of tablespoons of caster sugar if you like, plus 1tsp baking powder. Slowly add 130ml milk, a little at a time, and combine until smooth.

Heat and lightly grease a large non-stick frying pan. Add tablespoons of the mixture – making no more than three at a time. Once you can see the bottom is set and bubbles start to appear on top, turn them carefully to finish cooking.