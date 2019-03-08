Opinion

Think Trump shouldn't visit the UK? Here's why you're wrong

We should welcome Trump, says James Photo: Paco Anselmi/PA Wire

James Marston says it is ludicrous to suggest that Trump isn’t welcome here. This is why...

There's a lot being said about Donald Trump these days, isn't there?

I heard on the radio – I've stopped calling it the wireless after someone mistook my mother's friend for my wife and she's a pensioner – someone saying they wouldn't talk to him about climate change as he wouldn't listen anyway.

As Her Majesty gets to greet one of the leaders of the free world on our behalf and in our name it is perhaps worth remembering that just because some might not like President Trump he isn't a dictator, or the leader of a one party state, or even some sort of tyrant – the American constitution simply won't allow it. He is democratically elected by the land of the free.

He is also the leader of one of Britain's closest allies.

It might be the case that we think more of the special relationship this side of the Atlantic than the other but nonetheless we must and we should grant him the same honour and courtesy we extend to all the other heads of state that we invite.

It does intrigue me that those who are anti-Trump seem to forget that he is there by the will and mandate of the American people.

We also, whether we like it or not, need all the friends we can get. It is, I suggest, in our interest to host Donald and to talk to him and to engage with him as much as we can. After all I imagine he may well be president for a second term.

He might have a lot to say on social media, he might have a style that doesn't fit with how some might prefer, he might have different views – he might not “listen” but then I'm beginning to wonder who does?

Not listening is an accusation levelled with increasing regularity. If someone “doesn't listen” it means they are intransient, awkward, stubborn, unable to bend, ignorant. But it is a highly subjective accusation, isn't it? Telling someone they are stubborn simply means they won't do what you want. Telling someone they don't or haven't or won't listen is exactly the same.

As our politicians – who have collectively not listened for years and now are reaping the reward – gear up for more shenanigans and not listening to either us or each other I sometimes wonder if it might be better if there were more silence and less talking.

Having said that there are often good reasons for not listening.

People are wrong – sometimes the lone or countercultural voice shot down in the melee proves to be right – think of Churchill during appeasement.

People cry wolf – the current no deal fear mongering is a good example.

People speak from concern for their own interests – quite.

People constantly express opinions beyond their own expertise – I know I do.

People don't listen to what they are being told either.

The truth of course is political expediency will eventually solve Brexit and listening will have almost nothing to do with it.

That's not to say we shouldn't listen to each other, being presented with other viewpoints is important and necessary, sometimes to change direction, sometimes to think of alternative courses of action, sometimes to get a wider perspective.

Social media, adversarial party politics, rampant individualism – the “you do you” world in which we live, all thwart the ability to listen often by reducing exposure to other ideas and points of view, and it is that lack of exposure that breeds ignorance and ignorance breeds contempt and entrenchment and the circle goes on.

Nonetheless, one can listen and still disagree.

I have heard and listened to the arguments for the death penalty but however much I listen I shan't be moved from my view that it isn't right for the state to execute criminals.

Having a view doesn't mean you haven't listened.

