Co-op's top 10 best-selling Easter products

Co-op has announced its top 10 Easter products. Photo: Courtesy of Co-op Courtesy of Co-op

Ahead of the Bank Holiday Easter Weekend, Central England Co-op has revealed its top 10 best-selling products which were most popular with shoppers last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The research, which includes data taken from over 200 stores, reveals how Easter shopping trends differed between 2017 and 2018.

Whilst large sales of the more traditional Easter products such as Hot Cross Buns are to be expected, the list includes some more surprising and less conventional products.

Below is the list of Central England Co-op's most popular products in Easter 2018:

Co-op Hot Cross Buns

Warburtons crumpets

Co-op daffodils

Cadburys Creme Egg

Tulip bouquet

Cadbury Creme Egg medium Easter egg

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Hardys Voyage Shiraz

Co-op medium British chicken

Cadbury Mini Oreo Egg

The research reveals Cadburys to be the ever-dominant bestseller when it comes to Easter egg sales, with the Creme Egg, Mini Egg, and Cadbury Oreo Egg all featuring on the shoppers' favourites list.

The only Easter egg to challenge Cadbury as Britain's top choice for a seasonal chocolate treat is Kit Kat, equally tempting but not quite enough to make its' way into the top ten.

In terms of other products, sales in alcohol took a huge jump between 2017 and 2018, with an 89pc increase in sales of Prosecco.

Clearly more and more shoppers are choosing to make the most of the long weekend by celebrating with a bottle of bubbly.

Sales in flowers have also risen, perhaps with shoppers picking up a gift on the way to their family gatherings or choosing to decorate their home with seasonal bouquets.

There was also a 14pc increase in the sales of Co-op Irresistible products, with customers choosing to opt for slightly more unique twists on Easter classics such as the Cranberry and Orange Brioche Hot Cross Buns.

Whilst some find it hard to stray from traditions, others are choosing an alternative, more lavish Easter feast and are willing to spend that little bit more to make it a really special occasion.