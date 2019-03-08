Time to spread out our bank holidays

There's just one bank holiday until Santa comes. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way,,,,

What, I hear you cry? Yes, I know it's only day 156 of the year with 209 to go in 2019 (and 203 until Christmas Day).

Norwich City's fixtures aren't out for another week, the cricket season is less than a third of the way through and the school summer holidays are more than a month away.

So what has made me think of the festive season? Well, I was being reminded that after last week's bank holiday Monday, there's only one more until Crimbo.

During a 38-day period in April and May we had no fewer than four holiday days - and now there's just one in the next 200 or so days.

Surely it's time to re-think that? One option is just to add more in (actually, how about every Monday...?) I sense that may not get universal approval from businesses, so I suggest we need to spread them out more evenly during the year.

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day are fine. We know exactly where we are with those, so no need to meddle.

Then there's Easter, I know all the reasons about why it moves every year but if I had any sway it would be fixed on the same weekend every year - I'd say mid April.

It would be far more logical and make it so much easier for everyone from churches to schools to the tourism industry to plan.

May Day long weekends are all very nice - but I'd move the first one in to June. Days are longer, the weather ought to be better and it's something for people to look forward to.

July can look after itself as most of us will take some leave and the end of August holiday can be untouched.

So that leaves us with one floating day to fit in.

As schools have a week towards the end of October for half term, then let's plump for one just before the clocks go back.

And how about having it on a Friday rather than Monday to mix things up?

By the way, Happy Christmas....