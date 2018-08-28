Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Three things I’ve learned about Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:10 23 December 2018

Andrew Fitchett shares the things he's learned by working in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Andrew Fitchett shares the things he's learned by working in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

I’m coming up to six months working in Great Yarmouth, so now seems a good time to reflect on what I’ve learned about the town.

And since everything good comes in threes, here’s my Yarmouth trio.

1. There’s no better place to be in the summer – and winter isn’t bad either

I started here in June, and straight away got into the swing of seaside living. Chips on the market, a walk on the beach and poking around in shops on Regent Road are all made better when the sun is shining – even if the seagulls are a nuisance.

But I’ve also found the last few weeks to be illuminating.

If I’m honest, I wasn’t expecting much from a Yarmouth autumn, having been told the town basically goes into hibernation.

But it has surprised me. Stunning sunrises across Breydon Water were the highlight, but the Christmas market stalls and huddling up in a cafe with a  bowl of soup and a coffee have provided some lovely wintry moments.

2. The people are dynamite

Never have I worked in a town with so much passion flowing through it. People in every town care about their community – but people round here really care.

The mail sack here at Yarmouth’s EDP outpost is always bulging, our Facebook page is constantly attracting comments and discussion, and we have so many visitors to the office, it can be hard to keep up.

There are also young people at our schools and colleges brimming with ideas and enthusiasm, and proving the doubters wrong with some outstanding exam results.

3. The business community is thriving

I was at the Spirit of Enterprise Awards last month and was amazed and inspired by the ingenuity, passion and industriousness of our businesses.

There’s so much going on here. It wasn’t long ago that Yarmouth was just known for herring and end-of-the-pier shows.

Now there are dynamic offshore energy companies, thriving independent shops, and even cutting edge fashion brands in the town.

Great Yarmouth isn’t perfect – I’m not sure I’ll ever love the seagulls – but where is?

What it is is a thriving town with character, a lot of fun, and a bright future.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty

After 30 years in the fire service West Norfolk says goodbye and thank you to station manager Bob Ayres

Station manager Bob Ayres is retiring from the service after 30 years. Photo: Emily Prince

Norfolk rescue teams given over £80,000 towards new equipment

Hemsby Lifeboat has received funding to pay for a new softrack launch and recovery vehicle. Photo: Nick Butcher

Three things I’ve learned about Great Yarmouth

Andrew Fitchett shares the things he's learned by working in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Appeal after bikers rode moped without wearing helmets

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists