Search

Advanced search

On the third and fourth days of Christmas - more birds

PUBLISHED: 00:06 27 December 2018

One of the birds that have flown. Picture: Nicholas Brown

One of the birds that have flown. Picture: Nicholas Brown

(c) copyright citizenside.com

... my true love sent to me, three French hens. Day four, colly birds.

Many oeufs from les French hens. Picture: Sonya DuncanMany oeufs from les French hens. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Yes, after two days of being gifted bird life, yet more of our feathered friends are arriving. Little does the delivery company know it’s going to need a bigger van.

The best we can hope for on day three is that les French hens are femelles rather than poules. Femelles are females and thus, we might get eggs... bearing in mind the amour who is receiving these gifts will eventually have 30 French hens. Maybe there’s an option to start up a business, always assuming the foxes don’t get there first.

What sound do French hens make? Well it seems that rather than cluck-cluck, they go: “cotcotcodet,” an onomatopoeic word, if ever I saw one.

Is there an actual French hen, as opposed to one that went from East Anglia to the Sorbonnes to learn the language? Well, there is a French breed called Faverolles (wikipedia.com) which was developed in the 1860s in northern, near the he villages of Faverolles. They were originally bred for eggs and meat but are now primarily raised for exhibition.

When Faverolles reached the UK in 1886 (possibly ordered by someone’s true love?) British breeders developed a type of Faverolles with longer, higher raised tail feathers than their German and French Cousins. Fortunately for the true love, Faverolles is a gentle breed.

You’d have thought she or he would have enough avian life by now but it is a while yet before flights of imagination kick in.

Day four and here are the colly birds (aka calling birds). It sounds intriguing but, actually, it’s simply a blackbird. Now blackbirds have been known to proliferate in lyrics. In the nursery rhyme Sing a Song of Sixpence, four and twenty blackbirds were baked in a pie for the king and, when the crust was cut, they sang. Outdoing, that, the ardent lover will be sending over 36... a pie and a half. Blackbirds are a common sight in gardens all year round. Their distinctive song can be heard in the countryside and in towns. In my neighbourhood, you sometimes hear them singing at night - tricked by streetlamps into thinking it’s daytime. To be honest, the best thing to do with them, when they arrive in batches of four today and over the next eight days, is to let them fly straight out of the box and into the sky, free as... er... a bird.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies after Christmas Day crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Record numbers brave icy sea temperatures for Cromer’s 30th annual Boxing Day dip

Cromer Boxing Day dip. Helen Jewers with her mum and brother. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Did you take part? Hundreds of swimmers dive into Boxing Day dips in north Norfolk

Around 100 people swam in the sea during Mundesley Boxing Day dip 2018. Picture: ELIZABETH HAYNES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists