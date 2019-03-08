Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

I'm glad Theresa May cried - here's why...

PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 24 May 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May's tears send an important message which we miss at our peril, says Liz Nice PHOTO: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May's tears send an important message which we miss at our peril, says Liz Nice PHOTO: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Crying in politics is a good sign, says Liz Nice. And no, it's not about weakness

Inevitably, there is already a lot of focus on the fact that Theresa May cried at the end.

But, of course, she did.

She is a woman.

When we care about something, truly, this is what we do.

It is not a sign of weakness but a sign of true feeling.

I am glad that Mrs May cared so much about Britain.

She tried her best.

You may also want to watch:

Whenever I give my journalism talks around the region, the people I meet, our readers, are unanimous in their support of her.

Regardless of political persuasion, she is perceived as a decent woman who was giving her all in impossible circumstances.

Her lack of allies is often portrayed as a weakness in her - an inability to make friends and build allegiances.

But maybe that was their fault, not hers?

Maybe they were all happy to have her sit up there and be perceived as the problem when the real problem was, as Mrs May intimated today, that none of them were prepared to make a single compromise on their Brexit position.

Ideology, unusually in politics, isn't giving way to pragmatism at all and everyone remains as entrenched as ever.

Whether Mrs May is there or not, this problem will only be solved by brute force or an admission of error.

I suspect, like Mick McCarthy, who was driven out of Ipswich by the fans (and yes I admit to being one of them), in a year's time she will be looking at what has happened since her departure and saying, 'That went well.'

I say good luck to her.

The devil we know has gone. I can barely even begin to contemplate what shambles is about to take her place.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

‘They could be going down in 12 months’ - why Kalvin Phillips should reject move to Canaries

Kalvin Phillips tries to get to grips with Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Reader letter: Don’t ignore Farage, pay very close attention to him

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. Photo: PA

Rainbows, unicorns and incusivity - LGBT+ garden party delights hundreds

The 'unicorn' was a hit at the Stody Lodge Rainbow Party. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists