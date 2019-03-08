Opinion

I'm glad Theresa May cried - here's why...

Prime Minister Theresa May's tears send an important message which we miss at our peril, says Liz Nice PHOTO: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Crying in politics is a good sign, says Liz Nice. And no, it's not about weakness

Inevitably, there is already a lot of focus on the fact that Theresa May cried at the end.

But, of course, she did.

She is a woman.

When we care about something, truly, this is what we do.

It is not a sign of weakness but a sign of true feeling.

I am glad that Mrs May cared so much about Britain.

She tried her best.

Whenever I give my journalism talks around the region, the people I meet, our readers, are unanimous in their support of her.

Regardless of political persuasion, she is perceived as a decent woman who was giving her all in impossible circumstances.

Her lack of allies is often portrayed as a weakness in her - an inability to make friends and build allegiances.

But maybe that was their fault, not hers?

Maybe they were all happy to have her sit up there and be perceived as the problem when the real problem was, as Mrs May intimated today, that none of them were prepared to make a single compromise on their Brexit position.

Ideology, unusually in politics, isn't giving way to pragmatism at all and everyone remains as entrenched as ever.

Whether Mrs May is there or not, this problem will only be solved by brute force or an admission of error.

I suspect, like Mick McCarthy, who was driven out of Ipswich by the fans (and yes I admit to being one of them), in a year's time she will be looking at what has happened since her departure and saying, 'That went well.'

I say good luck to her.

The devil we know has gone. I can barely even begin to contemplate what shambles is about to take her place.