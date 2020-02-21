Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
new

Ever fancied doing a Thelma and Louise? Now's your chance

PUBLISHED: 16:05 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 21 February 2020

Flora at a hut by Lake Swift

Flora at a hut by Lake Swift

Archant

Though not the film's ending, obviously! Flora Baker and her friend Kim took to the roads of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada for a trip of a lifetime

Flora and Kim took to the open roads around Cape SpearFlora and Kim took to the open roads around Cape Spear

Kim stood in the middle of an empty road, framing her scene through a Polaroid lens.

Yellow lines ran ahead and behind us, rolling towards the horizon before disappearing into the dark forestsof Nova Scotia.

There was a satisfying click and a film photograph appeared in Kim's hands.

"Shall we keep on driving?" she said.

Quarterdeck Inn, Kim and Flora (r)Quarterdeck Inn, Kim and Flora (r)

I'd always dreamed of driving through Canada's Atlantic provinces. My imagination sped past coastal lighthouses and crashing waves, glimpses of moose beyond the trees, and many, many plates of lobster. But

like any destination, Atlantic Canada had some other surprises in store for us too.

Our first stop was Halifax in Nova Scotia, where we hired a car and quickly filled it with our road trip necessities: jackets and hiking boots strewn in the back, cups of fresh coffee in the front.

Hitting the road gave us our first glimpses of the South Shore's famous lighthouses under bright blue skies as we headed for Lunenburg, a seemingly pictureperfect UNESCO town which reveals its spooky side once the sun goes down.

The nightly Haunted Walking Tour took us through winding silent streets where coffins are carried through kitchen windows, shoes hide in chimneys to protect against the devil, and ghostly lovers wait for their dead sailors to come home.

Our return journey to the Brigantine Inn had us looking furtively over our shoulders, and I checked beneath the bed twice before clambering into it.

The next morning we went kayaking at Blue Rocks, a little cove outside Lunenburg. This is what I'd imagined Canada to look like: sparkling light on smooth ocean water, bright green banks of trees, no sounds except the occasional chirping of birds. Our kayak guides told us a highway secret - a tiny nearby cafe called 'Ploughman's Lunch' serving homemade moose-milk ice cream - so we jumped into the car and

set off, trading ghost stories in the sunlight.

Over the following days our tyres skittered across asphalt, gravel and pine needles as we drove past crumbling cemeteries in Annapolis Royal and through towering trees in Kejimkujik National Park, before finally

coming to a halt at Hall's Harbour for an al-fresco lunch of Canada's finest lobster.

A week isn't enough to see all Nova Scotia has to offer - but we already had a quick flight booked to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Driving through this rocky province was immediately more dramatic: thick fog appeared from nowhere and blanketed our car as we journeyed towards a new set of adventures.

You may also want to watch:

On board a rocky boat outside the capital of St John's, we jigged for cod with the fishermen from Quidi Vidi Charters before squeezing into a quayside shed to dine on our freshly caught beer-battered fish. Outside, the province's famously temperamental weather hailed down as we listened to our new friends tell us thought-provoking stories of Newfoundland's resettlement history.

A day's drive through the island's centre led us to Fortune Head. We jumped into an ATV with Brian Rose, a local hotel owner, who took us foraging for cloudberries and brewed up tea on a beachside campfire as the sun set.

The next morning we crossed the province again to reach Fisher's Loft, a homely heritage inn where a pile of books by Newfoundland authors waited beside my heavenly bed. We grabbed binoculars and battled

the sideways rain at Elliston to perch breathless on a rocky outcrop while puffins swooped around us and whales dipped their heads above the ocean below.

But throughout a fortnight of Atlantic Canada travel, the road remained our constant companion. Those wide expanses of tarmac which I'd dreamed of were always splayed out on our windscreen; handful of

Polaroids balanced on the dashboard and hundreds of memories swirling through our heads.

THREE THINGS NOT TO MISS

1.The Haunted Walking Tour in

Lunenburg

There aren't many UNESCO sites which are adorably quaint by day and historically unnerving by night!

2. Sea kayaking at Blue Rocks

Prepare for a morning on the water surrounded by stunning island scenery with knowledgeable local guides - and keep your eyes peeled for groups of playful seals.

3. Cod fishing with Quidi Vidi

Charters Jigging for cod is a quintessential Newfoundland experience, and the Quidi Vidi fishermen teach you all the skills necessary to land your first catch.

HOW TO GET THERE

Flora and Kim travelled as a guest of Atlantic Canada Holidays (atlanticcanadaholiday.co.uk) to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Direct flights are available from London to both Halifax, Nova Scotia and St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador from £436 return.

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP: Injured Byram ruled out for the season

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to ‘kind, loving man’ who died in A47 crash

Kyran Binns, who died after his van collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning Picture: Supplied by the Binns Family

Busy road to close with diversion in place for bridge works

Essential maintenance works will be carried out to Mutford Lock at Oulton Broad. Picture: SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24