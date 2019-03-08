Opinion

Reader Letter: The Old Feathers pub does not deserve such a negative review

The main dining area at The Old Feathers, Framingham Pigot. Photo: Archant Archant

A reader has written in to give their opinion of a Framingham Pigot pub after our reviewer said 'Gordon Ramsay would have a field day'.

I have to take exception to the comments from Nick Richards regarding The Old Feathers (June 5).

I use the restaurant frequently, as do many others and because it's busy, it's usually advisable to book.

As regards the decor, it is pleasant, clean and comfortable. There are many younger people who, like some older people, do not want loud music and bare floors.

As for the food, I have always found it delicious, served by friendly staff and plenty of choice on the menu.

He spoke in a very derogatory way of people over 60, as though we are a species apart, with poor taste and no right to be considered.

He himself will one day reach that age group and will probably appreciate places like The Old Feathers, which certainly does not deserve such a negative review.

