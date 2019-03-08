Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

The Norfolk art of having a good old gossip

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 June 2019

Keith Skipper

A team of Norfolk sugar beet workers in the 1950s take a break for mardling and munching – spiced with a bit of gossip

A team of Norfolk sugar beet workers in the 1950s take a break for mardling and munching - spiced with a bit of gossip

Archant

Keith Skipper recalls the glory days when the Bush Telegraph sent tittle-tattle around his village

I don't like to repeat gossip. But, as rural sage Aunt Agatha still insists on asking, what else can you do with it?

She first posed that delightfully teasing rhetorical question as an amusing footnote to one of those evergreen Boy John Letters sent to this newspaper by Broadland garage proprietor and rustic comedian Sidney Grapes.

His intermittent epistles coated in dialect reflected the gentle but binding rhythms of Norfolk country life in those years of post-war austerity. Rationing, shortages and blunted ambitions drew weary sighs while community spirit took on fresh impetus in the drive for an uplifting brand of self-supporting satisfaction.

As a child of the 1950s, I recall with affection tinged by occasional embarrassment how the Bush Telegraph, an early form of social media, sent tittle-tattle around the village in no time - and well beyond if there was a whist drive, darts match, jumble sale or funeral in the locality that week.

Idle rumours could turn into sensational facts with the addition of extra layers of embellishment from experts whose confidential reporting usually began with the flagrantly disingenuous: "Now, as you know, I'm not one to gossip, but..."

Most inflated stories did colourful rounds more in the name of poking harmless fun than spreading deliberate nastiness. "Important" figures were regular targets when they dared to elevate themselves a cut above the rest.

I heard a local parson renowned for short pockets and long sermons labelled "the biggest bore outside South Africa's diamond mines" and a haughty woman dismissed as "no better than she ought to be".

Personal features and foibles were magnified to create verbal identikits easily recognised in small communities despite lack of a specific name. Today's politically correct police would turn apoplectic over such antics. Then, a lot of gossip really was the art of saying next to nothing in a way that left practically nothing unsaid.

You may also want to watch:

Platforms abounded, of course, with most parishes served by shop, pub, school, church, chapel, village hall and bus service into town. Farmyards and fields savoured their own little gossiping spreads with teams of workers reaching a crescendo during corn harvest and fruit picking seasons.

I garnered my first meaningful crop of rough-and-ready witticisms soaked in Norfolk dialect and humour among the barley sheaves and strawberry punnets of school holidays. A key ingredient had to be the comparatively subtle art of dishing out insults without giving too much offence.

"He dunt git no farther than Wednesday" and "If his brearns wuz dynamite, that wunt blow his cap orff!" were popular examples of describing someone a bit on the slow side, making the point without being too cruel. "Thrippence short of a shillin'" or "Light's on - but nowun's hoom" were other variations.

I heard several references to someone being called a "half-sixer", a derogatory term usually applied to a rather pretentious sort. I discovered years later it may have come from "half-past six", suggesting this individual would remain in bed for half-an-hour after the working man began his labours.

Resisting loud calls to press the red button or sign up for some dazzling new app the other evening, I dug up a few old notebooks from under my study desk and rediscovered firm favourites from a "Norfolk Gems" collection jotted down during working and social rounds.

I can't recall who was deemed worthy of such a tribute as "She's got a fearce like a paralysed pork cheese" but it may well have been inspired by references to village busybody Oul Mrs W …. In the Boy John Letters. She was at the heart of colourful gossip in many an instalment.

When introduced to readers in 1949, it was gleefully reported how at a village social she collected first prize for the woman pulling the ugliest face - "and she wunt even in the competishun!". Les Dawson, eat your heart out.

Plenty of waspish remarks aimed at the lads as well in my prize selection, including "He run on like a five-bob watch", "He's as much use as a yard of pump water", "He dunt know which way his backside hang" and  "He's got a Player accent in a Woodbine packet."

Last words as ever from Aunt Agatha who has done so much to lift Norfolk culture into the top bracket - "There's only one thing wass than bein' torked about. Thass not bein' torked about".

Oscar Wilde took a fancy to that one.

Most Read

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Owls ready to cash in on Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes was a popular figure last season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Puppy farmer spared jail again, despite judge slamming balaclava stunt

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Court action to stop man camping in retirement bungalows

Saffron Housing Trust has launched court proceedings to move a man camping at retirement bungalows in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich man disgusted after opening baked beans to find ‘tin of fur’

Eddie Stibbon with the tin of mouldy beans purchased from he Drayton High Road Asda in Norwich Credit: Eddie Stibbon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists