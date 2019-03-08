Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

The airshow that is so much more than just aircraft

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 25 April 2019

The iconic DC3 is due to display, and land, at Old Buckenham Airshow 2019

The iconic DC3 is due to display, and land, at Old Buckenham Airshow 2019

Archant

Old Buckenham Airshow is loved as the family friendly weekend with the world’s greatest pilots flying the rarest and most exciting aircraft. Discover what else is happening at this summer’s extra special event.

The classic DC3 airborne.The classic DC3 airborne.

The airshow is famous for creating amazing aerial spectacles in the skies above south Norfolk, but it's increasingly appreciated for the attractions on the ground too.

This year the family show, on July 27-28 2019, is combining air and ground by not only bringing one of the giants of the aviation world to the display, but giving spectators the chance to step aboard her too.

That's the super special, classic Douglas DC3. This aircraft can pretty much be credited with kick-starting commercial passenger flights, and is adored the world over as a sleek icon of the halcyon days of luxury air travel.

One of the pioneers of the airline industry, the Douglas DC3 is a versatile aviation legend who helped bring flying to the masses. Before she was designed, flying very far – such as across America – usually involved several short flights over at least 48 hours with stops to refuel and a train journey or two.

The Mark IX Spitfire MH434 alwasy draws an appreciative crowd Picture submittedThe Mark IX Spitfire MH434 alwasy draws an appreciative crowd Picture submitted

Suddenly, with the arrival of the DC3, long haul flights were possible and transcontinental trips from L.A. to New York could be made in about 15 hours. What's more, flying was suddenly comfortable and luxurious, and the rugged aircraft could land almost anywhere.

Used frequently during the war – and still today – for delivering cargo or troops, the last time a DC3 landed and paused at Old Buckenham for any period of time was during the Second World War. Then the airline was on a serious mission evacuating wartime casualties back from the Normandy beaches to nearby Wymondham Hospital.

The aircraft is still in active commercial service, mostly in remote areas around the world where she's loved for being capable of landing on multiple surfaces including water and ice, and for being straightforward to repair too.

You may also want to watch:

She'll fly and land at Old Buckenham and there will be opportunities during the show for some spectators to step aboard and enjoy a rare tour.

Her planned display and tours are a hint of the treasures promised at this year's airshow, where day one July 27 coincides with the celebration of all that is great about our county – Norfolk Day.

The DC3 will take its place among a host of other air superstars at the show from aerobatics displays and airshow darling Sally B to the Supermarine Spitfire Mk9, MH434 - for many fans the most famous single engine aircraft still flying.

Another special treat for spectators will be singer Fiona Harber, performing a live set after the air display each day in the world famous Old Buckenham Airshow blister hanger.

Award winning vocalist Fiona Harber will be entertaining the crowds each day in the famous Blister HangerAward winning vocalist Fiona Harber will be entertaining the crowds each day in the famous Blister Hanger

Fiona, a local singer who performs at gigs and private performances from dinners to charity nights, is loved for instantly creating a party atmosphere. The multi-award winning singer belts out well known and loved numbers from classic 50s favourites via Tina Turner and Dusty Springfield to Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse and the Killers.

With under 12s going for free, and winner of an EDP “Family Event of the Year” Award, the show always offers plenty for all the family to enjoy.

On the ground there will, once again, be plenty to entertain from classic car displays, static exhibitions for the children to explore, museum artefacts, military exhibits and trade stands to charity stalls and a family centre which includes a private nappy changing areas, quiet and private breast feeding areas.

The airshow aims to support local businesses too and has specially brewed local beer in the bar and a variety of food options – plus affordable ice cream. Tickets for the Old Buckenham Airshow July 27-28 2019 are on sale now – remember under 12s go free – online at www.oldbuckenhamairshow.com

Even last year's chilly weather failed to dampen the spirits of spectators exploring the classic Cars on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherEven last year's chilly weather failed to dampen the spirits of spectators exploring the classic Cars on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

How a former Norwich busker went from singing on the streets to performing at sold-out gigs

The Dualers lead singer Tyber Cranstoun used to busk on the streets of Norwich before finding national fame. Picture: Courtesy of The Dualers

Memories of Odeon cinema 40 years after closure

It is 40 years since the Odeon cinema in Lowestoft was demolished. Picture: John Maltby

Farmers angered by ban on shooting birds including crows, pigeons and Canada geese

Crows, jackdaws and pigeons in a barley field. Picture: Anne Marks / IWITNESS24

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Be aware of what is happening around you’ - Calls for improvements after death of two motorcyclists

A previous Safe Rider event, which keeps motorcyclists safe. Photo: David Kirkham

Memories of Odeon cinema 40 years after closure

It is 40 years since the Odeon cinema in Lowestoft was demolished. Picture: John Maltby

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Vibrant’ Norfolk school in wonderful woodland setting praised for rich curriculum

Headteacher Alison Read celebrating with pupils from Aldborough Primary School. Pictures: Aldborough school

‘Lowestoft children have many talents’: Amazing entries received in reading challenge

Primary schools across Lowestoft teamed up to “inspire a love of reading” among children as a reading challenge competition was held. Pictures: Heather Madsen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists