The airshow that is so much more than just aircraft

The iconic DC3 is due to display, and land, at Old Buckenham Airshow 2019 Archant

Old Buckenham Airshow is loved as the family friendly weekend with the world’s greatest pilots flying the rarest and most exciting aircraft. Discover what else is happening at this summer’s extra special event.

The classic DC3 airborne. The classic DC3 airborne.

The airshow is famous for creating amazing aerial spectacles in the skies above south Norfolk, but it's increasingly appreciated for the attractions on the ground too.

This year the family show, on July 27-28 2019, is combining air and ground by not only bringing one of the giants of the aviation world to the display, but giving spectators the chance to step aboard her too.

That's the super special, classic Douglas DC3. This aircraft can pretty much be credited with kick-starting commercial passenger flights, and is adored the world over as a sleek icon of the halcyon days of luxury air travel.

One of the pioneers of the airline industry, the Douglas DC3 is a versatile aviation legend who helped bring flying to the masses. Before she was designed, flying very far – such as across America – usually involved several short flights over at least 48 hours with stops to refuel and a train journey or two.

The Mark IX Spitfire MH434 alwasy draws an appreciative crowd Picture submitted The Mark IX Spitfire MH434 alwasy draws an appreciative crowd Picture submitted

Suddenly, with the arrival of the DC3, long haul flights were possible and transcontinental trips from L.A. to New York could be made in about 15 hours. What's more, flying was suddenly comfortable and luxurious, and the rugged aircraft could land almost anywhere.

Used frequently during the war – and still today – for delivering cargo or troops, the last time a DC3 landed and paused at Old Buckenham for any period of time was during the Second World War. Then the airline was on a serious mission evacuating wartime casualties back from the Normandy beaches to nearby Wymondham Hospital.

The aircraft is still in active commercial service, mostly in remote areas around the world where she's loved for being capable of landing on multiple surfaces including water and ice, and for being straightforward to repair too.

She'll fly and land at Old Buckenham and there will be opportunities during the show for some spectators to step aboard and enjoy a rare tour.

Her planned display and tours are a hint of the treasures promised at this year's airshow, where day one July 27 coincides with the celebration of all that is great about our county – Norfolk Day.

The DC3 will take its place among a host of other air superstars at the show from aerobatics displays and airshow darling Sally B to the Supermarine Spitfire Mk9, MH434 - for many fans the most famous single engine aircraft still flying.

Another special treat for spectators will be singer Fiona Harber, performing a live set after the air display each day in the world famous Old Buckenham Airshow blister hanger.

Award winning vocalist Fiona Harber will be entertaining the crowds each day in the famous Blister Hanger Award winning vocalist Fiona Harber will be entertaining the crowds each day in the famous Blister Hanger

Fiona, a local singer who performs at gigs and private performances from dinners to charity nights, is loved for instantly creating a party atmosphere. The multi-award winning singer belts out well known and loved numbers from classic 50s favourites via Tina Turner and Dusty Springfield to Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse and the Killers.

With under 12s going for free, and winner of an EDP “Family Event of the Year” Award, the show always offers plenty for all the family to enjoy.

On the ground there will, once again, be plenty to entertain from classic car displays, static exhibitions for the children to explore, museum artefacts, military exhibits and trade stands to charity stalls and a family centre which includes a private nappy changing areas, quiet and private breast feeding areas.

The airshow aims to support local businesses too and has specially brewed local beer in the bar and a variety of food options – plus affordable ice cream. Tickets for the Old Buckenham Airshow July 27-28 2019 are on sale now – remember under 12s go free – online at www.oldbuckenhamairshow.com