The Night That Town Went Down - An Ipswich Town poem

PUBLISHED: 12:44 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 17 April 2019

Suffering (not hoping) with my parents, earlier in the season

In response to David Hannant’s poem about Ipswich Town being relegated from a Norwich City point of view, here’s the Ipswich Town fan’s version.

David Hannant wrote a poem about Ipswich Town's relegation - On The Night That Town Went Down - A Norwich City poem. Well, as an Ipswich fan, I can't let him have the last word, can I? So here's On The Night That Town Went Down – An Ipswich Town poem!

The day dawned bright and sunny

But we didn't have a prayer

Ipswich Town were going down

And we couldn't say 'not fair'.

The damage was done long ago

Poor Hirst had left destruction

And Lambert didn't have the time

To do a reconstruction

The first half was atrocious

But we're used to all this sorrow

At least they rallied second half

And gave hope for tomorrow

Alan Judge has signed at least

And Lambert's sound, don't worry

Evans might cough up as well

He said that he was sorry

But as I gazed upon the green

I made a firm decision

Ipswich Town until I die

I'll embrace the third division

It's what Sir Bobby would have wanted

He was with us in our pain

Butcher, Mills and Warky too

Though we'll not see their like again

So onward 'til tomorrow

And somehow we will cope

(Yes, that's why this game so breaks our hearts)

It's not the suffering, it's the hope

