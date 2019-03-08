The Night That Town Went Down - An Ipswich Town poem
PUBLISHED: 12:44 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 17 April 2019
In response to David Hannant’s poem about Ipswich Town being relegated from a Norwich City point of view, here’s the Ipswich Town fan’s version.
David Hannant wrote a poem about Ipswich Town's relegation - On The Night That Town Went Down - A Norwich City poem. Well, as an Ipswich fan, I can't let him have the last word, can I? So here's On The Night That Town Went Down – An Ipswich Town poem!
The day dawned bright and sunny
But we didn't have a prayer
Ipswich Town were going down
And we couldn't say 'not fair'.
The damage was done long ago
Poor Hirst had left destruction
And Lambert didn't have the time
To do a reconstruction
The first half was atrocious
But we're used to all this sorrow
At least they rallied second half
And gave hope for tomorrow
Alan Judge has signed at least
And Lambert's sound, don't worry
Evans might cough up as well
He said that he was sorry
But as I gazed upon the green
I made a firm decision
Ipswich Town until I die
I'll embrace the third division
It's what Sir Bobby would have wanted
He was with us in our pain
Butcher, Mills and Warky too
Though we'll not see their like again
So onward 'til tomorrow
And somehow we will cope
(Yes, that's why this game so breaks our hearts)
It's not the suffering, it's the hope