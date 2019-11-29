Opinion

'Like heaven in a cup - faultless' - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The King's Head

Set just a stone's throw away from the historical Georgian market town of Holt, lies a perfect little rustic eatery in the heart of the village of Letheringsett.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is Norfolk chicken, wild mushroom and spinach terrine.

Situated just off the main road, The Kings Head is an absolute delight of the senses.

From its impressive country house vibe to the warm and welcoming feeling you get as you walk through the door, it personifies all that is wonderful about this part of Norfolk.

Build in 1808, the property still retains so much of its charm and even on a dreary and quiet Thursday night, I was excited to get inside.

The first thing that struck me was the wonderful open bar. To the right was a small area for locals, regulars, or just anyone who fancied a quiet pint with friends. While on the other side was the restaurant, which is exactly where we headed.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is Brancaster smoked haddock fish cakes.

After ordering our drinks, we were given the option to sit wherever we wanted (probably due to how quiet it was) so decided to tuck ourselves away in a warm snug area at the far end of the building.

As I sipped my alcohol-free gin (a drink that the bar staff correctly warned me was a "required taste") my eyes widened at the limited but delicious food options on the menu in front of me.

It wasn't long before we made our choices and were promptly served by a pleasant waitress who made sure we were well looked after for the duration of our meal.

And there was just enough time to admire the stunning wooden tables and former church pews before our starters arrived.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is braised beef.

Although my Norfolk chicken, wild mushroom and spinach terrine, served with pickled mushrooms, red onion chutney, Parmesan crisps and melba toast (£8.50) was a lovely dish - albeit the toast was missing - I couldn't help but be envious at my companion's dish of Brancaster smoked haddock fish cakes served with dill creme fraiche and pea shoot salad (£8.50). It smelt glorious and looked very appetising.

I wasn't so envious when the mains arrived though as I was more than happy with my braised beef with creamy mash potato, caramelised cauliflower, parsnips, braised shallots and jus (£19.50) while my companion devoured her chicken supreme served with fondant potatoes, braised leeks, Chantenay carrots, Parmesan crisps and red wine jus (£17.50).

But the real icing on the cake for me was the amazing desserts, which were jam-packed with flavour.

My orange and amaretto creme brule with gingerbread biscuits (£8) was like heaven in a cup. It was faultless.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is chicken supreme.

My companion allowed me to have a spoonful of her vegan berry crumble with raspberry sorbet (£7.50) and I can confirm that it was absolutely bursting with flavour.

We finished off our meal with a relaxing coffee while taking in the remainder of the surroundings.

The website boasts dishes which are "prepared to order using the freshest local ingredients, sourced locally where possible" and this was proven by the mouth-watering food placed in front of us.

A final interesting fact is that the restaurant's bread is baked with spelt flour from Norfolk's only flour producing watermill, which happens to be situated next door. And other positives include four bespoke guest rooms and a beautifully enclosed child-friendly garden with a play area surrounded by parkland.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is vegan crumble and raspberry sorbet.

So whether it's a relaxing drink, a snack or a meal, a meet up with friends or having some fun with the kids, The Kings Head really does seem to have it all.

Value for money

For the full works, our meal and drinks were just shy of £90. Although the menu does veer on the pricey side, there are more traditional main meals priced at between £13 to £14.50. Sandwiches are around £7.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is orange and amaretto creme brule with gingerbread biscuits.

Setting

Beautiful. This Georgian house is full of charm and is set in a very lovely village in the heart of north Norfolk.

Food at The King's Head in Letheringsett, near Holt. Pictured is coffee served up.

Ambiance

The was such a cosy, homely vibe here and I could happily return for food or a quiet pint.

Service

First rate. The staff made us feel very welcomed and were polite, efficient, knowledgeable and friendly.

Drinks

There is an extensive wine list on offer, as well as the usual beers and spirits.

Accessibility

There are different levels but the main area is okay to navigate your way into. As well as offering a gluten-free menu there were also vegan options.

Toilets

They had a bit of a quirky feel to them with a vintage-chic vibe going on, while being clean and functional.

Parking

There's a very lumpy driveway! But room enough for a few cars to park.

Price

On the expensive side, unless you grab something from the more traditional or sandwich menu.

Highlight

The presentation of the food was spectacular. I think the chef could have even made stale bread look stunning. I was glad the taste matched it too.

In summary

This is a nice find, hidden away from the hectic pace of everyday life. Even if you just fancy a drink then this is somewhere which I'd recommend popping in.

Three dishes to try...

- Brancaster smoked haddock fish cakes will dill creme fraiche and pea shoot salad, 8.50 - While I enjoyed my own starter, I couldn't help but be envious of my companion's choice. This smelt and looked absolutely divine and was a generous portion.

- The King's Head chocolate and almond brownie, £7.50 - If the other desserts were anything to go by then I know this would have been equally as delicious. I would love to return to sample it.

- The King's Head venison and pork burger with cheddar, onion and port jam, served with skinny fries - I wouldn't normally choose a burger as my first option when eating out but this sounded pretty mouth-watering and is another reason I'd make another journey out there.

