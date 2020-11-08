Pub to offer winter garden experience with faux fur throws

Wells watering hole, The Globe Inn, will be offering groups of up to six people a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when they reopen in December. Picture: Emma Cabielles Emma Cabielles Photography

Think twinkly lights, flickering flame heaters, faux fur throws and mulled wine.

Wells pub The Globe Inn will offer groups of up to six a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when it reopens in December.

The pub and hotel, at The Buttlands, has adapted its Christmas experience to allow for social distancing. Families and friends will have the chance to meet outside for dining by candlelight during the run-up to Christmas.

Chris Allen, general manager, said: “We wanted to create a new experience in Wells-next-the-sea that our guests can look forward to and enjoy safely with their friends and family this December. Our Winter Garden at The Globe really has the wow factor, particularly as the evening sets in.

“The lighting, fire heaters, candles and decor have been designed to capture the magic of the season and I am sure will help everyone get into the Christmas spirit when we re-open in December.”