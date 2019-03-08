Search

A guide to the perfect gadget gifts this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:52 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 30 October 2019

One for the fitness fanatics, Polar Ignite Fitness Track Watch is £174.50 at Jarrolds

Archant

For kids

Perfect for the kids, the Sphero Mini is £49.99 from John Lewis

Sphero Mini  £49.99, johnlewis.com

Pretty much the smallest robotic ball on the planet, Sphero Mini can be used as a game controller or programmed to travel around an obstacle course.

Featuring an on-board gyroscope, accelerometer and LED lights, Sphereo Mini can be controlled using an app and offers plenty of fun for kids of all ages.

Ideal for the home, the Echo 3 Smart Speaker is £89.99 from Amazon

For fitness fanatics

Polar Ignite Fitness Track Watch

£174.50, jarrolds.co.uk

The fitness tracking craze is showing no sign of slowing  and these watch from Polar Ignite will be a beloved gadget  for anyone who takes their running seriously.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is taking the gaming world by storm, it's £199.99 at Argos

Allowing you to 'push your limits the right way' the  watch measures your recovering during the night, tracks  your sleep and offers ready-made workouts that match your  daily readiness.

For the home

Echo (3rd generation) Smart Speaker

The music fan in your life will love the ION PRO500BT Turntable, £349.99 at John Lewis

£89.99, amazon.co.uk

Since it launched five years ago the Amazon Echo has consistently been one of the most popular gift-given gadgets. The 3rd generation of Amazon's smart speaker looks to continue that trend.

With new premium speakers, powered by Dolby, and multiple layers of privacy protection, this new Echo is perfect for first timers or as an upgrade for an existing owner.

This nifty little gadget will get cyclists out of a jam, Rehook is £12.99 on Amazon

For gamers

Nintendo Switch Lite

£199.99, argos.co.uk

After taking the world by storm with the Switch in 2017, Nintendo have iterated on their popular home console/handheld hybrid with the Switch Lite.

Take instant holiday snaps with the Polaroid Onestep Plus Camera, £139.99 at John Lewis

This version of the Switch is designed exclusively for handheld play and comes in a trio of colours, plus boasts extra battery life and a more ergonomic design. Perfect for children and big kids alike.

For music fans

ION Pro500BT Bluetooth USB Conversion Turntable

Christmas tastes better with the Boska Partyclette, £18 from Jarrolds

£349.99, johnlewis.com

The vinyl revolution has swept the nation, and record players have, once again, become the must have gadget for those who taken their music seriously.

The ION Pro500BT turntable combines exquisite styling, superb sound and modern convenience, into a device that has been meticulously crafted for premium audio quality.

For cyclists

Rehook

12.99, amazon.co.uk

Fresh from a successful appearance on BBC's Dragons Den and the brainchild of Norfolk entrepreneur Wayne Taylor, the rehook is the perfect stocking stuffer for any cycling enthusiast.

Solving the often messy problem of a displaced chain, the rehook is that rare tool that is both effortlessly simple and reliably functional.

For photographers

Polaroid OneStep Plus Instant Camera

£139.99, johnlewis.com

An instant camera for the modern era, The OneStep Plus includes built-in Bluetooth and the ability to connect with the Polaroid app to unlock additional creative tools.

Using i-Type instant film (sold separately), this retro styled camera works straight out of the box and is super-simple to use, producing classic Polariod shots that any photography fan will treasure.

For cooks

Boska Partyclette

£18, jarrolds.co.uk

There's very little in the culinary world better than an oozing tray of melted cheese, with this handy device you can have a raclette party anytime you wish.

With a sturdy dark wooden frame, a barbeclette, three tea lights and an included spatula for serving and scraping your melted cheese onto bread or crackers, it's a gift that's sure to go down well.

For healthy lifestylers

Smeg 50s Style Retro Blender

£179.95, jbpostle.com

Creating nutrient-packed smoothes and juices is all the rage in the health world. So, this Smeg blender is the perfect gift for those family members who want to keep their waistline under control in the new year.

Featuring multiple speed settings, a jug capacity of 1.5 litres and additional blades suitable for ice, this blender is of the usual high-quality you'd expect from Smeg.

For the office

Henry Desk Vacuum

£13, menkind.co.uk

If you know someone who needs to give their desk a good spring-cleaning, then the Henry Desk Vacuum is the perfect gift. This miniature version of the iconic cleaning tool stands at only 10cm tall but can still hoover up any mess on your table - from biscuit crumbs to pencil shavings Henry can tackle it all.

