The five best fish and chip shops in Waveney and Southwold according to TripAdvisor
PUBLISHED: 13:07 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 13 August 2019
Archant
Traditional, cheap, tasty and filling, fish and chips are a classic comfort food which have been enjoyed for generations.
Being so close to the shore, it's no surprise that Waveney and Southwold area is home to some fantastic chippies.
But which are the best?
According to TripAdvisor, these are the top five chippies in the area.
5) Cod House, Beccles
Kicking off our list is the Cod House in Beccles.
It is a "top notch chippy" according to one reviewer, which "can't be faulted" according to another.
With a 4.5 star rating from 33 reviews, one reviewer called it "far and away the best ship shop in the Beccles area".
4) Dolphin Fish Bar, Lowestoft
A few miles closer to the coast is Dolphin Fish Bar on Bevan Street East. This chippy won the TripAdvisor certificate of excellence in 2017, and has been praised for big portions for their prices.
One reviewer said: "We ordered a medium cod and haddock, I cannot imagine what a large must be like."
Another said: "The fish was very good but it was the chips that made it."
3) Beach Fish & Chip Shop, Kessingland
This chippy is "just what it says on the tin, perfect fish and chips to take away, what more can you ask for", according to one reviewer.
It has a small restaurant which you can book tables in, or food can be taken to go.
A total of 106 reviewers left this with a 4.5 star rating.
2) The Waterfront, Kessingland
Ranked as the number one restaurant in Kessingland, The Waterfront has had a certificate of excellence every year since 2015.
The fish and chips go for £12, with one reviewer saying: "they're excellent, and the portion is enourmous."
Another said: "The Cromer Thermidor Crab was what took the honours."
1) The Little Fish & Chip Shop, Southwold
And finally, the number one spot on our list goes to the Little Fish and Chip Shop with a big reputation.
With nearly 900 reviews giving this chippy a 4.5 star average, this small restaurant and take away is incredibly popular.
One reviewer said: "Quite honestly the best fish and chips I've had - sat on a bench on the front with a beer was paradise. The homemade tartare sauce was exceptional."