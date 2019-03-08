Search

The five best fish and chip shops in Waveney and Southwold according to TripAdvisor

PUBLISHED: 13:07 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 13 August 2019

Traditional and comforting. We've pulled together the five best fish and chip shops in Waveney and Southwold. PHOTO: Archant

Archant

Traditional, cheap, tasty and filling, fish and chips are a classic comfort food which have been enjoyed for generations.

Kicking off our list is Cod House in Beccles, a "top notch chippy" and hidden gem. Photo: Google Maps

Being so close to the shore, it's no surprise that Waveney and Southwold area is home to some fantastic chippies.

But which are the best?

According to TripAdvisor, these are the top five chippies in the area.

5) Cod House, Beccles

A classic for chips in Lowestoft town centre, Dolphin Fish Bar has great portions for great prices. Photo: Google MapsA classic for chips in Lowestoft town centre, Dolphin Fish Bar has great portions for great prices. Photo: Google Maps

Kicking off our list is the Cod House in Beccles.

It is a "top notch chippy" according to one reviewer, which "can't be faulted" according to another.

With a 4.5 star rating from 33 reviews, one reviewer called it "far and away the best ship shop in the Beccles area".

4) Dolphin Fish Bar, Lowestoft

The Beach Fish and Chip Shop in Kessingland is The Beach Fish and Chip Shop in Kessingland is "just what it says on the tin, what more can you ask for." Photo: Google Maps

A few miles closer to the coast is Dolphin Fish Bar on Bevan Street East. This chippy won the TripAdvisor certificate of excellence in 2017, and has been praised for big portions for their prices.

One reviewer said: "We ordered a medium cod and haddock, I cannot imagine what a large must be like."

You may also want to watch:

Another said: "The fish was very good but it was the chips that made it."

In second place on our list is The Waterfront in Kessingland. Reviewers say their Cromer crab is what takes the honours. Photo: Google MapsIn second place on our list is The Waterfront in Kessingland. Reviewers say their Cromer crab is what takes the honours. Photo: Google Maps

3) Beach Fish & Chip Shop, Kessingland

This chippy is "just what it says on the tin, perfect fish and chips to take away, what more can you ask for", according to one reviewer.

It has a small restaurant which you can book tables in, or food can be taken to go.

A total of 106 reviewers left this with a 4.5 star rating.

The Little Fish & Chip Shop in Southwold may be small, but has a mighty reputation. Photo: Google MapsThe Little Fish & Chip Shop in Southwold may be small, but has a mighty reputation. Photo: Google Maps

2) The Waterfront, Kessingland

Ranked as the number one restaurant in Kessingland, The Waterfront has had a certificate of excellence every year since 2015.

The fish and chips go for £12, with one reviewer saying: "they're excellent, and the portion is enourmous."

Another said: "The Cromer Thermidor Crab was what took the honours."

1) The Little Fish & Chip Shop, Southwold

And finally, the number one spot on our list goes to the Little Fish and Chip Shop with a big reputation.

With nearly 900 reviews giving this chippy a 4.5 star average, this small restaurant and take away is incredibly popular.

One reviewer said: "Quite honestly the best fish and chips I've had - sat on a bench on the front with a beer was paradise. The homemade tartare sauce was exceptional."

