Cyclists to take over the city as part of the Great British Cycling Festival
PUBLISHED: 13:22 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 10 June 2019
Norwich will be full of fun, free activities for the whole family to enjoy on Sunday, June 30 as part of The Great British Cycling Festival.
Promising everything from extreme mountain bike stunts to elite racers, music and family rides, a day of two-wheeled fun is guaranteed.
HSBC UK Let's Ride Norwich (formerly known as Sky Ride) will follow the highlight of the British cycling road racing calendar, the HSBC UK - National Road Championships , with both events on Sunday, June 30.
Norwich's streets will be closed to motor traffic in the day-long celebration of cycling to give thousands of people the perfect opportunity to explore their city in the saddle.
Activities kick off from 9.30am and will run throughout the day.
There will be a range of community-led attractions along the route and at festival zones suitable for all ages and cycling abilities, along with activities for those looking for a day out with family and friends.
Enjoy music performances including Norwich Samba band, face painting, unicycle street performances, a bike maintenance area, food and drink stalls, and a zone dedicated to British Cycling recreation initiatives, including children's learn-to-ride programmes, HSBC UK Ready Set Ride, HSBC Go-Ride, and women-only HSBC UK Breeze rides. Plus there's a special display set for Norwich this year - the Extreme Mountain Bike Stunt Show!
Further attractions include Doc Spinoff's Tricky Trikes on Theatre Plain in Norwich with the chance to have a go on some wacky bikes that don't work the way you think! Suitable for young and old!
Don't miss the Musical Keys display, a selection of musical instruments made from bicycle parts and wander to Westlegate for free a Bike Skills course.
The HSBC UK Let's Ride Norwich starts at 9.30am from Chapelfield Gardens, and roads will be closed around the city centre on a 1km route and a 3.75km route. It's free to enter, just bring your own bikes and helmet. Register your and your family's places at www.letsride.co.uk/events/norwich
HSBC UK Let's Ride events inspire people to get on their bikes to help combat some of the major issues that affect our society - including traffic congestion, poor air quality, too much time spent sitting down, and the negative health impacts arising from physical inactivity. In fact, research carried out at last year's HSBC UK Let's Ride event in Cardiff, which coincided with the city's biggest ever car-free day, found that levels of harmful nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) fell by around 69% when roads were closed to motor traffic.
Tying in closely with local cultural attractions, participants are given the unique opportunity to swap their car for the saddle and discover more of their city from a different perspective, on a bike.
More information and maps for the Great British Cycling Festival in Norfolk June 27-30, which includes the prestigious road championships, time trials and British Cycling's elite mountain bike cross-country series, at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk