Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Cyclists to take over the city as part of the Great British Cycling Festival

PUBLISHED: 13:22 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 10 June 2019

Join the fun of the Let's Ride Picture SWPix

Join the fun of the Let's Ride Picture SWPix

© SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

Norwich will be full of fun, free activities for the whole family to enjoy on Sunday, June 30 as part of The Great British Cycling Festival.

HSBC UK Lets Ride Norwich brings family cycling events and live music to Norwich on June 30 Photo Getty Images/iStockphotoHSBC UK Lets Ride Norwich brings family cycling events and live music to Norwich on June 30 Photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

Promising everything from extreme mountain bike stunts to elite racers, music and family rides, a day of two-wheeled fun is guaranteed.

HSBC UK Let's Ride Norwich (formerly known as Sky Ride) will follow the highlight of the British cycling road racing calendar, the HSBC UK - National Road Championships , with both events on Sunday, June 30.

Norwich's streets will be closed to motor traffic in the day-long celebration of cycling to give thousands of people the perfect opportunity to explore their city in the saddle.

Activities kick off from 9.30am and will run throughout the day.

City streets closed to motor traffic will enable cyclists to take over the roads on June 30 as part of the Great British Cycling Festival Photo Getty Images/iStockphotoCity streets closed to motor traffic will enable cyclists to take over the roads on June 30 as part of the Great British Cycling Festival Photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

There will be a range of community-led attractions along the route and at festival zones suitable for all ages and cycling abilities, along with activities for those looking for a day out with family and friends.

Enjoy music performances including Norwich Samba band, face painting, unicycle street performances, a bike maintenance area, food and drink stalls, and a zone dedicated to British Cycling recreation initiatives, including children's learn-to-ride programmes, HSBC UK Ready Set Ride, HSBC Go-Ride, and women-only HSBC UK Breeze rides. Plus there's a special display set for Norwich this year - the Extreme Mountain Bike Stunt Show!

Further attractions include Doc Spinoff's Tricky Trikes on Theatre Plain in Norwich with the chance to have a go on some wacky bikes that don't work the way you think! Suitable for young and old!

Don't miss the Musical Keys display, a selection of musical instruments made from bicycle parts and wander to Westlegate for free a Bike Skills course.

HSBC UK Let’s Ride Norwich includes an extreme mountain bike stunt show on June 30 Photo Getty Images/iStockphotoHSBC UK Let’s Ride Norwich includes an extreme mountain bike stunt show on June 30 Photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

The HSBC UK Let's Ride Norwich starts at 9.30am from Chapelfield Gardens, and roads will be closed around the city centre on a 1km route and a 3.75km route. It's free to enter, just bring your own bikes and helmet. Register your and your family's places at www.letsride.co.uk/events/norwich

HSBC UK Let's Ride events inspire people to get on their bikes to help combat some of the major issues that affect our society - including traffic congestion, poor air quality, too much time spent sitting down, and the negative health impacts arising from physical inactivity. In fact, research carried out at last year's HSBC UK Let's Ride event in Cardiff, which coincided with the city's biggest ever car-free day, found that levels of harmful nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) fell by around 69% when roads were closed to motor traffic.

Tying in closely with local cultural attractions, participants are given the unique opportunity to swap their car for the saddle and discover more of their city from a different perspective, on a bike.

More information and maps for the Great British Cycling Festival in Norfolk June 27-30, which includes the prestigious road championships, time trials and British Cycling's elite mountain bike cross-country series, at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk

Great British Cycling FestivalGreat British Cycling Festival

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Role model Pukki leads City’s Euro stars

Teemu Pukki is back on the goal trail for Finland on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘How work and life became a real struggle when I was caring for my mum’

Ann Hacon and her mum in happier times. Pic: submitted.

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists