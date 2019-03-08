Search

The Bucket List launches its Christmas fries menu

PUBLISHED: 16:18 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 11 November 2019

The Merry Bucket from The Bucket List is available only during November and December Picture: Adele Boon

The Merry Bucket from The Bucket List is available only during November and December Picture: Adele Boon

The popular artisan fast food business is ready to wow with toppings of turkey gravy, turkey curry, camembert fondue and more.

Hot dog and fries fans get ready because gourmet fast-food purveyor The Bucket List and Cocky Dogs has just released details of its festive menus.

Chef Nathan Boon and wife Adele, who run the businesses at Chambers Cocktail Company in Norwich, their Cromer shop and at various pop-ups, say they love the chance to go a little bit crazy at Christmas, using everything from turkey, to cranberry sauce and bread sauce in wacky, wild (but delicious ways).

The pair have had loads of fun drawing up inventive dishes they know their loyal customers will love including signature dish The Merry Bucket which is part of their Christmas list at Chambers and will appear in all their pop-ups across Norfolk this year.

The bucket sees the brand's popular fries loaded with roast turkey gravy, maple crispy bacon, sausagemeat and cranberry sauce.

Other buckets to look out for this season, available for a limited time only, are the Winter Warmer Bucket (fire turkey curry, coriander, yoghurt and mint), and A Veggie Xmas Cracker (topping the fries with roasted butternut squash and camembert fondue, cranberry sauce, sage and candied chestnut). All are priced at £7.50.

Running alongside these are the speciality Cocky Dogs (all £5.50). From The Merry Dog (with maple bacon scraps, bread sauce, cranberry sauce and Cajun roasted chestnuts), to The Wurst (with fire turkey curry).

You can find the fries and hot dogs at:

Burnham Market Lights switch on, November 23

Downham Market Lights switch on, November 24

Deepdale Christmas Market, November 29 to December 1

Aylsham Lights switch on, November 30

Cromer Lights switch on, November 30

Aviva Christmas Market, December 6 and 7

Norwich Christmas Fair at Norwich Cathedral, December 7

The Forum Global Christmas Market, December 14 and 15

Holkham Festive Food Fair, December 15

Congham Christmas Fair, November 25

And at the Reepham Crown at the end of the year.

Full details of locations and times can be found at the Cocky Dogs or The Bucket List Facebook pages.

