Britain's top cyclists are heading to Norfolk

The Great British Cycling Festival comes to Norfolk this June, offering fun, free activities and everyone is invited to share in the action of this exciting spectacle.

The Great British Cycling Festival is a celebration of cycling at all levels. From elite cyclists to those just starting out on two wheels, there is something for everyone to enjoy:

HSBC UK | National Road Championships - Road Races - Sunday, June 30

Norwich city centre will host Britain's top cyclists, as they do battle for the prestigious red, white and blue national champions' jerseys.

Both the men's and women's road races will start and finish in the city centre, with spectators urged to line the route as these epic races unfold.

The route will take cyclists out via Wroxham and North Walsham and along the North Norfolk coast to Wells, before heading back towards Norwich.

HSBC UK | National Road Championships - Time Trials - Thursday, June 27

You may also want to watch:

The first national champions' jerseys of the festival will be given out in Norfolk as the Time Trials are held on the Royal Sandringham Estate and through the surrounding villages.

The events will see riders set off one-by-one, each facing a gruelling individual battle to set the fastest time over the assigned course.

HSBC UK | National Cross-country Series - Round 5 - June 29-30

British Cycling's elite mountain bike cross-country series, the HSBC UK | National Cross-country Series, will reach its conclusion at Wychwood at Thickthorn over the weekend.

The five-round series gives the country's best riders the opportunity to test themselves on some of Britain's most challenging courses over a summer of racing.

British Cycling Challenge 100 - Sunday, June 30

Amateur cyclists can challenge themselves to take on the same 100-mile route through Norfolk as the pros, enjoying the festival atmosphere in the city centre and the crowds that gather to cheer on all the riders.

Book at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Challenge_100_Sportive.php

For more information on the Festival and to see the route maps, visit www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk