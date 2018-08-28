Search

‘Thanks you for saving my glass eye when it tumbled over the Bump’

PUBLISHED: 09:10 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:41 06 November 2018

Sheringhams Beeston Bump, where the runaway glass eye was rescued. Picture: TONY MORTER

Sheringhams Beeston Bump, where the runaway glass eye was rescued. Picture: TONY MORTER

I would like to say thank you very much to the smashing young ladies who retrieved my glass eye after it became loose and tumbled over the edge of Beeston Bump last Tuesday.

I’d be lost without it and they are very expensive.

I wish I had remembered your names and thanked you properly for your time and effort, but I was in a state of panic and shock.

Please forgive me, I am so grateful.

I visit the north Norfolk coast two or three times each year and enjoy my visits dearly. The people are so friendly and the scenes breath-taking. It truly is my favourite part of the United Kingdom.

Thank you once again.

Alan Key, aged 63

Hayes Lane, Bromley, Kent

