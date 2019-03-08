Taste Fakenham More: A foody tour of the town

Sarah Ravencroft samples the culinary delights of North Norfolk’s largest market town.

Truth be told, despite growing up a few miles away, I wasn’t entirely convinced that there would be enough to do in Fakenham to fill an entire day. It was a pleasant surprise to find that the small market town has lots to offer including some fantastic places to eat.

A delicious bacon sandwich at Q’s Coffee Shop and Bistro with its charming atmosphere and friendly locals was the perfect place to start the day. The coffee shop is traditional and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. With a vastly various menu, this would be a great place to stop any time of the day (just check the opening times).

Following a wander around the town centre and a look round St Peter and St Paul Church, it was midday and time for more food!

Everyone told us that we were visiting The Wisteria at the wrong time of year, that it looks stunning when the wisteria along the front of the tea rooms is in full bloom. Is there ever a wrong time to visit somewhere with a wonderful atmosphere and fantastic food? I think not. The hot chocolate was simply fantastic as was the toasted chicken with chilli jam and pineapple sandwich which had a great blend of flavours.

Then it was off to the races. Arriving a few minutes before the first race, there was already a crowd and a buzz of excitement in the air. There was a brilliant atmosphere as people chatted to friends and complete strangers - we even ran into a few locals we had met in Q’s Coffee Shop and Bistro earlier in the day. The chatter turned to roars of excitement from the crowd as each race reached it’s conclusion. The unseasonably warm weather was certainly a bonus too.

As the weather turned colder, we headed back to town to the cosy Bella Corona family Italian Restaurant. It’s difficult to choose what to eat when you’re presented with a menu let alone when there are numerous plates of food in front of you. I started with the carbonara which was wonderful and then ducked into the steak and ale pie which was equally delightful and a slice of pizza to finish off a meal never hurt anyone!

From the point of view of a wheelchair user, Fakenham is great for accessibility with smooth pavements and drop down curbs. I was pleased to see that the racecourse was very accessible too with good paths and an accessible viewing platform.

If you’re looking for some where with friendly locals and brilliant food, Fakenham is the place to go. I’ll be heading back very soon too.

