Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Targets are important in life and I admire a politician who’ll set them

PUBLISHED: 20:10 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:10 14 March 2019

Iain Dale

Prisons minister Rory Stewart said that if he doesnt meet his target of reducing prison violence within 12 months, he will resign his post. Iain Dale likes the fact that he is prepared to stick his neck out

Prisons minister Rory Stewart said that if he doesnt meet his target of reducing prison violence within 12 months, he will resign his post. Iain Dale likes the fact that he is prepared to stick his neck out

Archant

Politicians often fail to keep promises - but those who set targets and stick to them command plenty of respect, says Iain Dale

There is nothing wrong with setting targets. We all do it in our lives and careers, even though we may not achieve them. Aspiration is a good thing. In government, however, failing to achieve a long–stated target can cause huge political embarrassment, especially if the target is unrealistic. Take immigration, for example. For eight years the government has stuck by its target of reducing immigration “to the tens of thousands”. Has the government ever once hit that target? No. It’s not even come close.

Net immigration in all those years has averaged a quarter of a million. The target is now widely ridiculed given that it’s impossible to meet. Even around the cabinet table, Theresa May is the only one still to believe the Tories should keep it. It should be ditched as it is totally unachievable.

Look at another area where targets have been imposed – education. Successive governments have been obsessed with increasing standards and the quality of education in our primary and secondary schools, and rightly so. It is an incontestable fact that standards in education have indeed risen both nationally and locally over the last two decades. Would this have happened without targets and without league tables? I suppose we will never know, given that there are many other factors involved too, not least the quality of leadership in a school, resourcing and organisational status.

One school I know well was a failing school only five years ago, with only 17% of 16 year olds achieving five GCSEs of a C Grade or better. The school was turned into an academy, a new head teacher was appointed, she got rid of all the existing teachers bar three and five years on the school’s fortunes had been transformed. Last summer 64% of 16 year olds achieved five GCSEs at Grade C or better.

This came about in part because of micro targets she set her staff and pupils.

This week we learned that NHS England is to abolish the target for A & E departments to treat 95% of patients within four hours of arrival. This target had been introduced in 2004 but hasn’t been met since 2015. Last month only two Trusts in the whole country met the target. In 2014 all three Norfolk general hospitals were there or thereabouts on meeting the target. Four years on, at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital only 61% of A&E patients are now being treated within four hours.

In King’s Lynn it’s 75% and at the James Paget in Great Yarmouth things are markedly better, but the figure is still only 83.4%. This is despite the actual numbers of people attending A&E being relatively constant. In Ipswich the situation is much the same, although the per centages are a bit higher. NHS England has decided, it its wisdom that the 95% target is “outdated” and that new systems are being introduced which will mean that the sickest patients will be prioritised for quick treatment. Really? You’d have liked to think that would be happening already!

I’ve run several businesses in my life and I’ve always set targets – whether financial or in terms of staff performance. I now present a radio show and I set myself targets each year for increasing my audience. Targets are a good thing if used properly. But if you set unrealistic targets no one will buy in to them and just treat them with disdain, and this is something that civil servants and politicians don’t seem to understand. There is, however, one politician who has set himself a performance target. Prisons minister Rory Stewart has said that if he doesn’t meet his target of reducing prison violence within 12 months, he will resign his post. Brave man. I remember David Blunkett did something similar when he was education secretary.  He said he would resign if literacy and numeracy rates hadn’t improved within five years. Clever man. He set the target and made the promise knowing full well he wouldn’t be in the job by that time.

And we wonder why we’ve lost trust in politicians to keep their promises…

Email Iain at iain@iaindale.com or follow him at @iaindale

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Live updates: Chance for City fans to quiz Webber at Canaries Trust Q&A

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is set to feature in a Q&A after the Canaries Trust's AGM at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk police officer uses phrase ‘thickism’ when referring to people with low literacy levels

Police in north Norfolk appeared to suggest people with low literacy levels were thick in a tweet sent in error last night. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists