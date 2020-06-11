How well do you know Norwich? New history picture quiz!

What is this bridge called? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

How well do you know Norwich’s historic riverbanks and bridges?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welcome to our latest history picture quiz, based on one of the popular walking tours usually run by expert guides from Norwich Tourist Information Centre.

Tales of the Riverside winds its way along the Wensum taking in Bishop Bridge, Pull’s Ferry and Fye Bridge. This quiz has been set with the help of knowledgeable Norwich tour guide Roger Smith. For more information about the tours, or a tour leaflet, contact Norwich Tourist information Centre at tourism@norwich.gov.uk

Take the picture quiz - and then read on for more info about the answers.

What Olympian event was held here in 2012? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY What Olympian event was held here in 2012? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: Picture Quiz! How much do you know about Norwich’s literary history?

1 Early one morning in July 2012 the Olympic flame was taken by canoe, escorted by a flotilla of boats, from Pull’s Ferry to Bishop’s Bridge after an overnight stay in Norwich. It then continued up Kett’s Hill and on to Yarmouth.

2 Norwich Cathedral’s 315ft high spire is second only to Salisbury Cathedral’s 404ft spire.

3 Bishop Bridge dates back to 1250 and was fortified by Richard Spynk in the 1340s, including a large gatehouse. This was removed in 1791 as its weight was cracking the arch. Spynk also paid for much of the city walls and there are carved heads of him and his wife beneath the arches of the bridge.

4 Lollards Pit is named for the old chalk quarry close by, where people accused of religious heresy were burned at the stake. John Wycliffe, whose followers were known as Lollards and believed the Catholic church was corrupt, translated parts of the Bible into English in the 14th century. Up to 100 people were killed here in the 15th and 16th centuries.

5 In the 19th century William Petch’s wherry boatyard was across the river from Cow Tower. From 1977 to 2016 a full wherry mast, restored by pupils of the Blyth-Jex School, stood here, commemorating the last wherry boatyard in the city centre.

6 The Jarrold bridge is the newest Norwich bridge across the Wensum.

7 The Whitefriars, or Carmelite, friary, was built in 1256 and destroyed in 1542. It’s ruins are just off Whitefriar’s Bridge close to the law courts.

You may also want to watch:

8 The remains of an ancient house, almost 1,000 years old, were unearthed in 1981 as the new law courts were built and are preserved beneath the Magistrates Court – through a trap door and down a spiral staircase.

9 St James’ Mill was built almost 200 years ago to revitalise Norwich’s weaving industry. But the lack of fast flowing rivers and early railways, and the cheaper and finer cotton products being produced in the north of England, led to the demise of an industry that had helped create the wealth of the city for 700 years.

10 St Martin at Palace is one of the oldest churches in Norwich. Most of the building dates from the 15th century but parts of the east wall were built with an Anglo-Saxon technique and it is believed to be the oldest section of standing wall in the city.

MORE: Try our Norwich over the Water picture quiz

Competition

If you are eager to tackle some more Norwich history, and be in with a chance of winning a guided walking tour of Norwich when they re-start from the Tourist Information Centre, have a go at this bonus question. Email your answer to Norwich tour guide Roger Smith at canaryrog@hotmail.co.uk

by Saturday June 13 and he will pick a winner to receive a pair of tickets for a tour.

How many bridges cross the Wensum in Norwich between the Boom Towers and New Mills and which two bridges are now in a different place?

The winner of the bonus question in the Norwich Over the Water quiz was Martin Rolphe who knew Norwich had four medieval round towered churches within the city walls, St Mary Coslany, St Julian, St Etheldreda and St Benedict, and that Mathew Parker was the Archbishop of Canterbury born in Norwich.

MORE: How much do you know about the history of Norwich?