Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

How well do you know Norwich? New history picture quiz!

PUBLISHED: 10:43 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 11 June 2020

What is this bridge called? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What is this bridge called? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

How well do you know Norwich’s historic riverbanks and bridges?

Welcome to our latest history picture quiz, based on one of the popular walking tours usually run by expert guides from Norwich Tourist Information Centre.

Tales of the Riverside winds its way along the Wensum taking in Bishop Bridge, Pull’s Ferry and Fye Bridge. This quiz has been set with the help of knowledgeable Norwich tour guide Roger Smith. For more information about the tours, or a tour leaflet, contact Norwich Tourist information Centre at tourism@norwich.gov.uk

Take the picture quiz - and then read on for more info about the answers.

What Olympian event was held here in 2012? Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWhat Olympian event was held here in 2012? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: Picture Quiz! How much do you know about Norwich’s literary history?

1 Early one morning in July 2012 the Olympic flame was taken by canoe, escorted by a flotilla of boats, from Pull’s Ferry to Bishop’s Bridge after an overnight stay in Norwich. It then continued up Kett’s Hill and on to Yarmouth.

2 Norwich Cathedral’s 315ft high spire is second only to Salisbury Cathedral’s 404ft spire.

3 Bishop Bridge dates back to 1250 and was fortified by Richard Spynk in the 1340s, including a large gatehouse. This was removed in 1791 as its weight was cracking the arch. Spynk also paid for much of the city walls and there are carved heads of him and his wife beneath the arches of the bridge.

4 Lollards Pit is named for the old chalk quarry close by, where people accused of religious heresy were burned at the stake. John Wycliffe, whose followers were known as Lollards and believed the Catholic church was corrupt, translated parts of the Bible into English in the 14th century. Up to 100 people were killed here in the 15th and 16th centuries.

5 In the 19th century William Petch’s wherry boatyard was across the river from Cow Tower. From 1977 to 2016 a full wherry mast, restored by pupils of the Blyth-Jex School, stood here, commemorating the last wherry boatyard in the city centre.

6 The Jarrold bridge is the newest Norwich bridge across the Wensum.

7 The Whitefriars, or Carmelite, friary, was built in 1256 and destroyed in 1542. It’s ruins are just off Whitefriar’s Bridge close to the law courts.

You may also want to watch:

8 The remains of an ancient house, almost 1,000 years old, were unearthed in 1981 as the new law courts were built and are preserved beneath the Magistrates Court – through a trap door and down a spiral staircase.

9 St James’ Mill was built almost 200 years ago to revitalise Norwich’s weaving industry. But the lack of fast flowing rivers and early railways, and the cheaper and finer cotton products being produced in the north of England, led to the demise of an industry that had helped create the wealth of the city for 700 years.

10 St Martin at Palace is one of the oldest churches in Norwich. Most of the building dates from the 15th century but parts of the east wall were built with an Anglo-Saxon technique and it is believed to be the oldest section of standing wall in the city.

MORE: Try our Norwich over the Water picture quiz

Competition

If you are eager to tackle some more Norwich history, and be in with a chance of winning a guided walking tour of Norwich when they re-start from the Tourist Information Centre, have a go at this bonus question. Email your answer to Norwich tour guide Roger Smith at canaryrog@hotmail.co.uk

by Saturday June 13 and he will pick a winner to receive a pair of tickets for a tour.

How many bridges cross the Wensum in Norwich between the Boom Towers and New Mills and which two bridges are now in a different place?

The winner of the bonus question in the Norwich Over the Water quiz was Martin Rolphe who knew Norwich had four medieval round towered churches within the city walls, St Mary Coslany, St Julian, St Etheldreda and St Benedict, and that Mathew Parker was the Archbishop of Canterbury born in Norwich.

MORE: How much do you know about the history of Norwich?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘I wanted to feel needed’ - Srbeny explains why he decided to leave City

Dennis Srbeny has been explaining why he decided to leave Norwich City in January. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Nurse reunited with daughter after 77 days away from home

Michael Jenkins is met on his return to his Dereham home by daughter Florence, four. Pictures: supplied by Michael Jenkins

Scheme to tackle social isolation relaunched amid pandemic

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24