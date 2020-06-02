Search

Norfolk’s best restaurant now offering takeaways

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 June 2020

One of the classic sharing plates at Socius, Burnham Market Picture: Socius

One of the classic sharing plates at Socius, Burnham Market Picture: Socius

The award-winning dining spot north of Norwich has multiple accolades for its sharing plates, with orders being taken for collection from June 13.

Socius is offering its sharing plates to takeaway while social distancing measures are in place Picture: SociusSocius is offering its sharing plates to takeaway while social distancing measures are in place Picture: Socius

Socius in Burnham Market, winner of Best Restaurant in our 2019 Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, has just launched its first takeaway menus in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The restaurant, owned by Dan Lawrence and Natalie Stuhler, has achieved a string of accolades and industry nods since opening in 2018, being known for its informal sharing plates, with an emphasis on sourcing ingredients from the best local producers.

They recreate these with Socius@Home, with new menus for meal kits created each week for collection on either a Saturday or Sunday. The first dishes will be available to customers on June 13 and 14, and need to be pre-ordered by June 7.

Natalie says: “We’re just so excited to be back doing what we love. We’ve waited patiently for the right time to launch this service as we wanted to ensure we were acting as safely and responsibily as possible. But we really can’t wait to be back serving our lovely customers, even if it is from a distance.”

Those ordering for June 13 can choose anything from Norfolk beetroot and roasted carrot salad with hazelnut and parsley pesto (£6.50), to harissa yoghurt chicken leg with pickles and flatbread (£7.50), sticky pork belly with creamy mash and garlic and sage butter (£11) and Socius house rubbed chips with garlic aioli (£4). Dessert options include the Socius chocolate pot of ganache, salted caramel and chocolate crumble (£6.50) and Sharrington strawberries wtih Chantilly, lemon, elderflower and mint (£6.50).

On Sunday, June 14, get your orders in for roast beef (£12), chicken (£11) or butternut squash, herb and nut crumble (£10) all served with Yorkshire puddings, rosemary roast potatoes, bashed roots, Savoy cabbage, braised red cabbage, cauliflower cheese and proper gravy.

Wine and beer and cocktails are available too.

You may also want to watch:

Order by emailing or calling the restaurant, paying in advance and choosing a collection slot. To begin with, all orders must be placed by 6pm on the preceeding Sunday, and there will be limited availability. Collections are from 3pm to 6pm Saturday and 11am to 2pm Sundays and some local deliveries may be available.

These Norfolk restaurants are offering delivery and collection too.

