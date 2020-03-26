Norfolk’s World Dumpling Championships to take place online – and you can join in

Joan Barnard with her classic 'Norfolk Dumplings' at the World Dumpling Championships. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Get in the kitchen and whip up a batch of your family’s favourite dumpling recipe - you could win a prize.

The organiser of the World Dumpling Championships, launched in Norwich last year, has announced that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the competition will run online in 2020.

Beginning this Saturday, March 28, and running for two weeks, participants are encouraged to post pictures of their dumpling making attempts on social media, with the chance to win the ultimate prize – the Crystal Dumpling.

Eve Stebbings says: “What we’re asking people to do is upload videos of themselves cooking their dumplings to Twitter and to follow us @spinoffdumpling and tag the post with #worlddumplingchampionship. The recipe then has to be sent to our email address, with a contact telephone number.”

Judges Eve, and Zena Leech-Calton of Love Norwich Food, will cook the recipes and award the prize to the entry with the best technique and flavour. Any kind of dumpling recipe is welcomed.

Talking about the idea behind the competition, Eve says: “Before I had my children I ran a small-scale touring theatre company and we used to collect archives of oral heritage in Norfolk and perform them – anywhere from pubs to the side of wherries. I wanted to do something different and when I started making Norfolk dumplings [Eve usually sells them at markets and events], I collected stories about them. I remember being with a lady who was making them, just kneading the flour and water with her hands, and they popped up all lovely and fluffy. I thought Norfolk dumplings are such a part of our region, but that dumplings relate to people from all over the world too – to where they live and their home and their family. That’s where it all started.

“Quite often when people are making dumplings they’ll talk about why they make them the way they do – maybe because of their mum or grandma.

“The whole ethos of this is to share your love of food. We had some brilliant entries last year and I hope we have a really good take up this year from Norfolk and all over the world.”

