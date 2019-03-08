Search

First look at the brand new Proudly Norfolk trail around Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 June 2019

Richard and Katja Bainbridge and Stephen Newham tried out the new Proudly Norfolk market trail in Norwich, sponsored by Hatch Brenner Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Richard and Katja Bainbridge and Stephen Newham tried out the new Proudly Norfolk market trail in Norwich, sponsored by Hatch Brenner Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Join in the fun this Sunday at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, where you can win a great family prize.

Richard and Katja Bainbridge and Stephen Newham tried out the new Proudly Norfolk market trail in Norwich, sponsored by Hatch Brenner Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Visitors to the award-winning Norwich Market may have spotted the city's star chef Richard Bainbridge out and about trying out a brand new feature of this weekend's Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival.

The Proudly Norfolk patron, accompanied by wife Katja, 10-month-old baby Coco and Stephen Newham, a Proudly Norfolk director and owner of Crush oils, took to the streets as the first to tread the route of the Hatch Brenner festival trail which premieres on Sunday, June 16.

On the day of the festival pick up a leaflet, grab a pen and follow the trail through the market, looking out for special signs along the way. Collect all the letter clues at the 13 marked locations, scramble them together into a word, and hand in your completed entry.

Once all entries are recieved, a winner will be picked at random, winning a family pass to either Banham Zoo or Africa Alive.

The trail has been created by the Proudly Norfolk team to incorporate the market fully into the day's festivities. Along the way you'll discover many of the businesses which come together to give the attraction its appeal- and can buy a very decent lunch and snacks to enjoy.

From sky-high cakes, to traditional fish and chips, authentic pizza with slow fermented dough, falafels, churros and craft beer- there's so much to see (and taste) along the way.

Richard said: "One of my favourite things to do is to take a walk through our market. We're so lucky to have this in our city and I hope everyone enjoys their visit here on the festival day as much as I did today. I'm super excited to be a part of the festival. It's a real celebration of all the amazing producers we have right here in Norfolk."

The Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival takes place in the area in and around The Forum from 10am. It's a free event, with many activities for families to enjoy together on Father's Day.

