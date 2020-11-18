Search

Advanced search

6 Norfolk Etsy creators you should check out this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 19:30 18 November 2020

Work by artist Zoe Howard. Picture: Etsy/Zoe Howard

Work by artist Zoe Howard. Picture: Etsy/Zoe Howard

Archant

Support small independent local crafters selling everything from eco friendly candles to unique decorations.

Gifts by Tide to Nature. Picture: Etsy/Tide to NatureGifts by Tide to Nature. Picture: Etsy/Tide to Nature

1. Zoe Howard

Norwich-based artist Zoe Howard creates beautiful colour and black and white linocut prints and cards of townscapes and botanicals. Her work features city landmarks including Norwich Cathedral, quaint, cobbled Elm Hill and Pulls Ferry and coastal scenes, such as the beach huts at Wells, Cromer seafront, Blakeney Quay and Happisburgh lighthouse and would make a lovely addition to any wall. Prints are available framed or unframed.

2. Tide to Nature

A flower holder by Salvaged Norfolk. Picture: Etsy/Salvaged NorfolkA flower holder by Salvaged Norfolk. Picture: Etsy/Salvaged Norfolk

Snettisham-based Lindsey Skipper’s handmade wooden pin badges, which range from maritime motifs such as sail boats, seahorses and beach huts to all manner of flora and fauna, would make a lovely stocking filler. Talented artist Lindsey also specialises in pencil wildlife illustrations.

3. Salvaged Norfolk

Zoe Lawn creates unique, eco-friendly gifts made from reclaimed timber. We love the test tube vases, which are perfect for displaying single stems of your favourite flowers, such as dried lavender, the rustic tealight and candle holders and coat hooks, which make a gift which is both beautiful and practical.

Deliciously scented candles from Wells Hut Candles. Picture: Etsy/Wells Hut CandlesDeliciously scented candles from Wells Hut Candles. Picture: Etsy/Wells Hut Candles

4. Wells Hut Soap and Candle Company

Apparently as autumn and renewed coronavirus restrictions set in, we snapped up scented candles as we set about making our homes cosy ready for a winter where we will likely be spending even more time at home than usual. A beautiful fragrance can really lift your mood and according to the research group Kantar, sales of scented candles, potpourri and essential oils for diffusers jumped 29% in October. Hand poured at Little Walsingham, The Wells Hut Soap and Candle Company’s candles are made from soy wax, which makes them vegan friendly, have wooden wicks and come in gorgeous on-trend rose gold coloured tins. The candles have a burn time of 40 hours and come in delicious fragrances including fruity black cherry, the classic pairing of soothing bergamot and lavender, vanilla and raspberry, mango, papaya and green tea and Christmassy gingerbread.

The Woodland Wonders make your own felt Christmas wreath kit by The Handmade Florist. Picture: Etsy/The Handmade FloristThe Woodland Wonders make your own felt Christmas wreath kit by The Handmade Florist. Picture: Etsy/The Handmade Florist

5. The Handmade Florist

Based in Norwich, Hannah, of the Handmade Florist, creates felt flower kits so that you can get crafty and create your own everlasting bouquets, wreaths and garlands at home. There’s no sewing involved and they’re ideal for whiling away a weekend afternoon or two during lockdown. You can either buy a kit, which comes with felt, templates and full instructions – you’ll need your own glue gun, craft pliers and scissors to complete your project – or if you’ve already got your own fabric stash you can download a pdf pattern and tutorial. We love the cottage garden bouquet, which has the materials to make 19 flowers of six different varieties, including gerbera daisies, narcissi, cornflowers and crocuses. Or if you’re feeling Christmassy, why not make your own Instagram-worthy woodland-inspired door wreath, featuring poinsettias, pine cones and berry stems? There are holly and mistletoe Christmas tree decoration kits too.

6. Curious Fair

A headdress by Curious Fair. Pcture: Etsy/Curious FairA headdress by Curious Fair. Pcture: Etsy/Curious Fair

The Christmas office party is probably going to look very different this year. It’s likely to be held on Zoom for a start. But while you might not be able to meet up with your colleagues in person, that’s no reason not to get all dressed up. If your workplace opts for fancy dress, with a background in theatre costume design, Norfolk-based Curious Fair takes it up a notch, creating luxury masks, headdresses and accessories for those who like to stand out from the crowd. Inspired by wildlife and the countryside, designs include fox, rabbit and badger masks, crowns and headdresses crafted from feathers, dried flowers and found and foraged items.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

72 arrested after smuggled migrants found on fishing boat off Norfolk coast

Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off Great Yarmouth. Picture: NCA

Coronavirus cases hit record high for ninth consecutive day in South Norfolk, figures reveal

Wymondham town centre after it was revealed that the town now has the 45th highest Covid rate in England. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Seal grappling with fish caught in the River Wensum in the centre of Norwich. Picture: Donna Wood

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

The bar adapted for coronavirus restrictions when it reopened after the first lockdown, but the 10pm curfew was