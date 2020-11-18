6 Norfolk Etsy creators you should check out this Christmas

Work by artist Zoe Howard. Picture: Etsy/Zoe Howard Archant

Support small independent local crafters selling everything from eco friendly candles to unique decorations.

Gifts by Tide to Nature. Picture: Etsy/Tide to Nature Gifts by Tide to Nature. Picture: Etsy/Tide to Nature

1. Zoe Howard

Norwich-based artist Zoe Howard creates beautiful colour and black and white linocut prints and cards of townscapes and botanicals. Her work features city landmarks including Norwich Cathedral, quaint, cobbled Elm Hill and Pulls Ferry and coastal scenes, such as the beach huts at Wells, Cromer seafront, Blakeney Quay and Happisburgh lighthouse and would make a lovely addition to any wall. Prints are available framed or unframed.

2. Tide to Nature

A flower holder by Salvaged Norfolk. Picture: Etsy/Salvaged Norfolk A flower holder by Salvaged Norfolk. Picture: Etsy/Salvaged Norfolk

Snettisham-based Lindsey Skipper’s handmade wooden pin badges, which range from maritime motifs such as sail boats, seahorses and beach huts to all manner of flora and fauna, would make a lovely stocking filler. Talented artist Lindsey also specialises in pencil wildlife illustrations.

3. Salvaged Norfolk

Zoe Lawn creates unique, eco-friendly gifts made from reclaimed timber. We love the test tube vases, which are perfect for displaying single stems of your favourite flowers, such as dried lavender, the rustic tealight and candle holders and coat hooks, which make a gift which is both beautiful and practical.

Deliciously scented candles from Wells Hut Candles. Picture: Etsy/Wells Hut Candles Deliciously scented candles from Wells Hut Candles. Picture: Etsy/Wells Hut Candles

4. Wells Hut Soap and Candle Company

Apparently as autumn and renewed coronavirus restrictions set in, we snapped up scented candles as we set about making our homes cosy ready for a winter where we will likely be spending even more time at home than usual. A beautiful fragrance can really lift your mood and according to the research group Kantar, sales of scented candles, potpourri and essential oils for diffusers jumped 29% in October. Hand poured at Little Walsingham, The Wells Hut Soap and Candle Company’s candles are made from soy wax, which makes them vegan friendly, have wooden wicks and come in gorgeous on-trend rose gold coloured tins. The candles have a burn time of 40 hours and come in delicious fragrances including fruity black cherry, the classic pairing of soothing bergamot and lavender, vanilla and raspberry, mango, papaya and green tea and Christmassy gingerbread.

The Woodland Wonders make your own felt Christmas wreath kit by The Handmade Florist. Picture: Etsy/The Handmade Florist The Woodland Wonders make your own felt Christmas wreath kit by The Handmade Florist. Picture: Etsy/The Handmade Florist

5. The Handmade Florist

Based in Norwich, Hannah, of the Handmade Florist, creates felt flower kits so that you can get crafty and create your own everlasting bouquets, wreaths and garlands at home. There’s no sewing involved and they’re ideal for whiling away a weekend afternoon or two during lockdown. You can either buy a kit, which comes with felt, templates and full instructions – you’ll need your own glue gun, craft pliers and scissors to complete your project – or if you’ve already got your own fabric stash you can download a pdf pattern and tutorial. We love the cottage garden bouquet, which has the materials to make 19 flowers of six different varieties, including gerbera daisies, narcissi, cornflowers and crocuses. Or if you’re feeling Christmassy, why not make your own Instagram-worthy woodland-inspired door wreath, featuring poinsettias, pine cones and berry stems? There are holly and mistletoe Christmas tree decoration kits too.

6. Curious Fair

A headdress by Curious Fair. Pcture: Etsy/Curious Fair A headdress by Curious Fair. Pcture: Etsy/Curious Fair

The Christmas office party is probably going to look very different this year. It’s likely to be held on Zoom for a start. But while you might not be able to meet up with your colleagues in person, that’s no reason not to get all dressed up. If your workplace opts for fancy dress, with a background in theatre costume design, Norfolk-based Curious Fair takes it up a notch, creating luxury masks, headdresses and accessories for those who like to stand out from the crowd. Inspired by wildlife and the countryside, designs include fox, rabbit and badger masks, crowns and headdresses crafted from feathers, dried flowers and found and foraged items.