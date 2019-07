Which race is on when at the Bennetts British Superbikes at Snetterton 2019?

General action from Silverstone Photo Tim Keeton/Impact Images (c) Impact Images Photography.

Plan your weekend at the Bennetts British Superbikes 2019 at Snetterton July 19-21 with our guide to the planned programme.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Appleyard Yamaha Photo J Wright Bennetts British Superbike Championship - Appleyard Yamaha Photo J Wright

FRIDAY, July 19

09.00 - 09.30 British Talent Cup Free Practice 1

09.40 - 10.10 Dickies British Supersport/GP2 Free Practice 1

10.20 - 11.05 Bennetts British Superbikes Free Practice 1 in association with PirellI

11.15 - 11.40 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Free Practice 1 in association with Black Horse

11.50 - 12.15 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Free Practice 1 in association with Black Horse

12.25 - 12.45 Molson Group British Sidecars Free Practice

13.30 - 14.00 British Talent Cup Free Practice 2

14.10 - 14.40 Dickies British Supersport/GP2 Free Practice 2

14.50 - 15.10 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Free Practice

15.20 - 16.05 Bennetts British Superbikes Free Practice 2 in association with Pirelli

16.15 - 16.40 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Free Practice 2 in association with Black Horse

16.50 - 17.15 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Free Practice 2 in association with Black Horse

17.25 - 17.45 Dickies Junior Supersport Free Practice

17.55 - 18.15 Molson Group British Sidecars Qualifying

SATURDAY, July 20

09.00 - 09.30 British Talent Cup Qualifying

09.40 - 10.00 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Qualifying

10.10 - 10.30 Dickies Junior Supersport Qualifying

10.40 - 11.25 Bennetts British Superbikes Free Practice 3 in association with Pirelli

11.35 - 12.00 Dickies British Supersport/GP2 Qualifying

12.10 - 12.35 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Qualifying in association with Black Horse

12.45 - 13.10 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Qualifying in association with Black Horse

You may also want to watch:

14.00 British Talent Cup 14 laps

14.45 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup 12 laps

15.30 Dickies Junior Supersport 8 laps

16.00 - 16.18 Bennetts British Superbikes Q1 16.25 - 16.37 in association with Pirelli Q2 16.44 - 16.52 Datatag Extreme Qualifying Q3

17.10 Dickies British Supersport 10 laps Championship/GP2 - Sprint

17.45 Molson Group British Sidecars 12 laps

SUNDAY, July 21

09.00 - 09.05 Molson Group British Sidecars Warm up

09.10 - 09.18 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Warm up in association with Black Horse

09.25 - 09.45 Bennetts British Superbikes Warm up in association with Pirelli

09.50 - 09.58 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Warm up in association with Black Horse

10.03 - 10.11 Dickies British Supersport/GP2 Warm up

10.15 Yamaha Ridearound

10.40 British Talent Cup 14 laps

11.25 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup 8 laps

11.45 - 12.25 Pit Walk, Bennetts/ VIP Safety Car & Pillion laps

12.40 Pirelli National Superstock 600 12 laps in association with Black Horse

13.30 Bennetts British Superbikes 16 laps in association with Pirelli

14.15 Molson Group British Sidecars 10 laps

14.50 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 14 laps in association with Black Horse

15.40 Dickies British Supersport 15 laps Championship/GP2 - Feature

16.30 Bennetts British Superbikes 16 laps in association with Pirelli

17.20 Dickies Junior Supersport 10 laps