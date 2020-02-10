Search

In pictures: The super snow moon over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:13 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 10 February 2020

Super moonat Oulton Broad 2020. Picture: Luke Prettyman

Super moonat Oulton Broad 2020. Picture: Luke Prettyman

Luke Prettyman

A super moon lit up the skies of Norfolk last night and our readers have sent in photos capturing it in all its glory.

The bright Snow moon. Picture: Bethan BrightThe bright Snow moon. Picture: Bethan Bright

Over the weekend and in the early morning of Monday, February 10 the moon was much bigger and brighter than normal.

It was the first super moon of 2020 and gets it's name from Native American tribes who linked the event with the snow season.

It can also be known as a hunger moon or, more appropriately with the recent events of storm Ciara, a storm moon.

The bright Snow Moon February 9th 2020. Picture: Bethan BrightThe bright Snow Moon February 9th 2020. Picture: Bethan Bright

Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Nick ChristieSuper moon_February 2020. Picture: Nick Christie

Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Matthew A JessopSuper moon_February 2020. Picture: Matthew A Jessop

Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Neville YardySuper moon_February 2020. Picture: Neville Yardy

Super moon_West Raynham_February 2020. Picture: Hannah SavorySuper moon_West Raynham_February 2020. Picture: Hannah Savory

