In pictures: The super snow moon over Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 16:13 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 10 February 2020
Luke Prettyman
A super moon lit up the skies of Norfolk last night and our readers have sent in photos capturing it in all its glory.
The bright Snow moon. Picture: Bethan Bright
Over the weekend and in the early morning of Monday, February 10 the moon was much bigger and brighter than normal.
It was the first super moon of 2020 and gets it's name from Native American tribes who linked the event with the snow season.
It can also be known as a hunger moon or, more appropriately with the recent events of storm Ciara, a storm moon.
The bright Snow Moon February 9th 2020. Picture: Bethan Bright
Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Nick Christie
Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Matthew A Jessop
Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Neville Yardy
Super moon_West Raynham_February 2020. Picture: Hannah Savory