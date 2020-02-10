Gallery

In pictures: The super snow moon over Norfolk

Super moonat Oulton Broad 2020. Picture: Luke Prettyman Luke Prettyman

A super moon lit up the skies of Norfolk last night and our readers have sent in photos capturing it in all its glory.

The bright Snow moon. Picture: Bethan Bright The bright Snow moon. Picture: Bethan Bright

Over the weekend and in the early morning of Monday, February 10 the moon was much bigger and brighter than normal.

It was the first super moon of 2020 and gets it's name from Native American tribes who linked the event with the snow season.

It can also be known as a hunger moon or, more appropriately with the recent events of storm Ciara, a storm moon.

The bright Snow Moon February 9th 2020. Picture: Bethan Bright The bright Snow Moon February 9th 2020. Picture: Bethan Bright

Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Nick Christie Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Nick Christie

Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Matthew A Jessop Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Matthew A Jessop

Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Neville Yardy Super moon_February 2020. Picture: Neville Yardy