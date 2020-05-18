Search

Drive-thru street food festival coming over bank holiday weekend

18 May, 2020 - 15:05
A drive-thru street festival is coming to Taverham over the May bank holiday weekend, with food vendors including Fitzroys mac and cheese Picture: Fitzroys

A drive-thru street festival is coming to Taverham over the May bank holiday weekend, with food vendors including Fitzroys mac and cheese Picture: Fitzroys

Archant

From burgers to burritos, a street food festival with a social distancing twist is coming to Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend.

Galaxy caramel cookie dough on offer from Lamarti’s Pimped Ice Cream Picture: Lamarti's Ice CreamGalaxy caramel cookie dough on offer from Lamarti’s Pimped Ice Cream Picture: Lamarti's Ice Cream

The pop-up event will take place from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24 in the car park of The Silver Fox pub in Taverham and will feature six local food vendors.

It will run from 4pm to 8pm Friday and Saturday and 12pm to 8pm on Sunday, when there will also be roast dinners available with all the trimmings.

To adhere to government advice, it will be drive-thru only and customers will pull up to the van they want to order from and all payments need to be made on card.

READ MORE: 6 places delivering cocktails to your door in Norwich

Adam Coulton, director of Nearly Festival and Ibiza Brunch, who runs events across East Anglia Picture: SuppliedAdam Coulton, director of Nearly Festival and Ibiza Brunch, who runs events across East Anglia Picture: Supplied

It has been organised by Adam Coulton, 35, who lives in the village and is the director of The Nearly Festival, which showcases the UK’s best tribute acts across East Anglia every summer.

With all his upcoming events postponed due to coronavirus, he wanted to do something to cheer people up and enlisted the help of vendors that had been booked for his music festivals.

READ MORE: New street food business delivering loaded fries and chicken thighs

The food vans at The Silver Fox this weekend will be Fitzroys mac and cheese, with vegan options too, Hog Roast, Dirty Burger, Lamarti’s Pimped Ice Cream, with toppings including Kinder Bueno and cookie dough, and a Mexican stall serving burritos and churros.

Mac and cheese from Fitzroys who will be at the street food festival this weekend Picture: FitzroysMac and cheese from Fitzroys who will be at the street food festival this weekend Picture: Fitzroys

The Silver Fox landlord will also be selling bottled beers and soft drinks to takeaway and Cafe No 2, which is attached to the pub, will be offering homemade muffins and smoothies.

Mr Coulton said: “I work in the events industry so my ship had been sunk and, like everyone else, it has been about and making the most of a bad situation.

READ MORE: 5 places delivering roast dinners in Norwich during lockdown

“We’ve made sure it follows social distancing guidelines and is safe, which is my number one priority, and it will be 100pc drive-thru to start until we find our feet.

“If all goes well we will be looking to do local click and collect and going to different areas in the future.”

See the menus on the ‘Pop Up Street Food Taverham’ Facebook event.

