Opinion

If you want to protest, at least make it fun, original and not irritating

Police officers outside the Treasury building in Westminster earlier this week where Extinction Rebellion campaigners sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood from a fire engine. Picture PA.

What do I want? More imaginative protest songs. When do I want them? As soon as possible, please.

We're in a sweet spot for protest marches and movements right now, including Extinction Rebellion, Reclaim the Streets and Backto60.

There's no way I could argue against their aims. You'd have to be brainless, heartless or both to oppose campaigns to head off a climate disaster, reduce traffic on our streets and to give 1950s-born women the pensions they've earned.

But never mind these high ideals - if you don't get the details right, the message loses its impact.

It does for me anyway.

With some exceptions, protest marches follow a predictable pattern:

1 Scruffy people:

If you don't want people to dismiss your movement as the loony left, don't turn up looking like the loony left. Sporadic sandals, baggy sweaters, linen shirts or dreadlocks are fine, but the rising proportion of such things closely correlates with the "tut" count in Middle England.

I'd suggest organisers hand out hipster outfits, decent trainers or Chelsea boots and smart suits to broaden their appeal.

2 Whistles:

I can just about put up with one whistle in the mouth of a football referee. In any other circumstances, whistles are an annoyance - always hitting that pitch that makes me tetchy. When thousands combine at an XR march, I no longer want to save the planet, I want to low-fly 747s over the marchers to drown out the noise and hasten the climate emergency. That's what you get for sounding more irritating than a car alarm.

3 Dreadful songs:

Really, it's singular, not plural. For since at least 1980, just about the only chant I've heard has been "What do we want? When do we want it?" What do they want? Well, climate rebellion, fair pensions, a dangerous dogs ban, no more animal transportation, no more GM foods, justice for Jemima, compulsory sandals, etc.

And of course they want it now. Be realistic. How about "When do we want it? Incrementally, when consensus is reached, soon, in the next few months, whenever suits you..."

That would be so much more British - polite and self-deprecating. And more likely to win over the millions of people who "really do think we should save the environment, but these people seem intent on bringing us to a fashion emergency. And they're so rude, Gerry".

4 Marching:

The Jarrow marchers were pioneers - and they went a very long way to make their point.

And those who took part in the poll tax marches made an impact by turning it into a riot. Unforgettable, if a little edgy.

But time after time we get the same idea: we are angry, what shall we do? Let's march!

And lo, they gather a medium-sized throng and walk not very far. It's slightly annoying to drivers, mildly amusing for shoppers, and all rather timid and ineffectual.

Throw in some self-sacrifice: March barefoot on the beach when it's 35C; march up-and-down Gas Hill while carrying a fridge-freezer; march in high heels along Elm Hill; bring elephants, juggling mice (or elephants juggling mice).

In any event, try to make these protests a little more easy on the eye - they might just attract more people to a cause.