Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Sainsbury's fireworks ban will only bring false hope to the agitated and uptight

19 October, 2019 - 14:00
Steven Downes says the decision of Sainsbury's to stop selling fireworks is an empty gesture that won't solve any particular problems with anti-social behaviour

Steven Downes says the decision of Sainsbury's to stop selling fireworks is an empty gesture that won't solve any particular problems with anti-social behaviour

Archant

If you aren't sure what the phrase "virtue signalling" means, think Sainsbury's and think fireworks.

The supermarket giant has banned the sale of fireworks at its stores, apparently to stop pets leaping out of their fur and older people jumping out of their armchairs during Countryfile.

But, as with so many gestures in this "do the right thing" world, there is always a secondary aim pustulating beneath the thin skin of good intentions.

It's not just about saving dogs and the elderly, but receiving praise from various charities and countless hand-wringers.

People are falling over themselves to pat Sainsbury's on the head for taking the lead in the oh-so-millennial movement to ban fireworks full stop.

But it's a gesture so empty that it probably comes with cobwebs and dry rot.

Imagine if John Lewis banned the sale of kitchen knives in a bid to reduce knife crime. Yeah, that'd help.

Or imagine if Thornton's stopped selling chocolate, to beat obesity. Within weeks, we'll all be skinny, right?

The sort of amoebae who frighten the bejeezus out of Killer and Ethel are highly unlikely to be stocking up on their fireworks at Sainsbury's. They'll get their arsenal from budget supermarkets, pound stores and market stalls.

An empty gesture deserves empty praise, so Sainsbury's  I salute you for bringing false hope to the agitated and the uptight.

Oh, and thanks also for spreading fog to obscure what should the real debate around fireworks - how to control their use, not how to ban them.

We are in an era when anything that is found to have caused even the slightest harm or offence should apparently be banned. That doesn't stretch to the white wine that is creating a generation of middle-class alcoholics, but that's another story.

When it comes to fireworks, there's no need to overreact, but there is a need to legislate - and to back it up with action.

You may also want to watch:

Guy Fawkes Night has existed for a long-old time, and given generations of people a safe outlet for their desire to set fires and blow things up.

The key word here is "night". It's not Guy Fawkes Week or Guy Fawkes Month.

It used to be observed pretty much on the one evening each year - ideally November 5. Now, though, random rockets are being set off willy-nilly throughout the autumn.

If you have young children, pets, are elderly, have anxiety, or have a heart problem, it's either annoying or downright dangerous. It's also double jeopardy time, because there's a risk of answering the door to a child in a Scream mask as the Halloween season stretches.

I wouldn't care if fireworks ceased to exist, as I find displays terminally dull. They are here, though, and will not go away.

Therefore there needs to regulation, not prohibition  (the USA saw how that worked out).

The use of fireworks should be legally restricted to November 5.

The only exceptions should be large, set-piece displays linked to be events - such as carnivals, big outdoor gigs, etc.

Every event or any person that seeks to let off fireworks - even just one - should be made to make a licensing application, in the same way that those who sell booze do.

If you do it without a licence, it's a police matter. Hopefully nobody will be let off.

The effect of tightening the law will be that the market will shrink: demand for fireworks will fall, therefore supply will have to be adjusted.

Shops don't stock what they cannot sell.

By firing a legal rocket up the rear end of the firework bandits, the problem dissipates like a sparkler.

And all without the need for virtue signalling and angst among the chattering classes.

Related articles

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

STARTING XIs: Tettey and Krul return for City as Stiepermann misses out at Bournemouth

Alex Tettey is back in Norwich City's starting XI Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries looking to get back on track at Bournemouth

Norwich City number one Tim Krul is expected to return from injury at Bournemouth this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke’s robust defence to City’s critics

Todd Cantwell has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the England Under-21 set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists