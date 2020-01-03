Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Time to engage your brain - Norwich Cathedral Jesus relics aren't real

PUBLISHED: 14:26 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 03 January 2020

Relics said to be fragments of Jesus' manger were put on festive display at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Relics said to be fragments of Jesus' manger were put on festive display at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Lesley Buckley

When I think of church relics, I'm transported back to medieval times, when people were easily led by controlling priests - and happy to believe anything that relieved the daily grind of life.

More fool them for praying over a fingernail clipping from the hand of St Paul, or venerating honey that Samson ate from the carcass of a lion.

I didn't know this sort of strange behaviour was still going on - and right under our noses, in Norwich.

The Roman Catholic Cathedral's Christmas newsletter said: "Our reliquary contains fragments of the manger, the swaddling clothes, hay and a crumb of the cave wall. Come up after any of the Masses and the priest will say a short prayer of blessing and give you the opportunity to venerate these holy relics with a kiss."

Perhaps the newsletter is meant to be a work of fiction. For the simple response to this entry is: "No, it doesn't."

It may contain a bit of wood, a fragment of cloth, some hay and a bit of wall plaster, but I rather doubt they were at a potentially-mythical event, survived for 2,000-plus years and ended up in Norwich.

And even if these bits and bobs are the real deal, the venerators are risking the wrath of their maker, who has repeatedly stated his dislike of worshipping idols - sometimes despatching a bit of death to drive home the point.

Despite that, I gather plenty of people defied the possible thunderbolt and filed up to the reliquary, looking very sombre, to plant a kiss on a piece of hay.

It gets on my wick (which is the original wick from one of the four candles in the Two Ronnies sketch).

If you brought together all the relics claimed by Christian churches, you could make: a cross of the crucifixion about three times the size of the Angel of North; a swimming pool-sized manger; enough of St Thomas's fingers to make him an in-bred freakshow act; so many bits of swaddling cloth that it'd take an hour to upwrap the baby Jesus.

Now that I'm on a roll, here's a quick break for an advert.

In my loft I have:

■ A tuft of hair from Father Christmas' beard

■ Genghis Khan's ponytail clip

■ Leftover ambrosia made by Ganymede and served to Zeus in Olympus

■ John the Baptist's half-eaten locust

You may also want to watch:

■ Two original Van Gogh masterpieces

■ The Holy Grail

■ Excalibur.

Feel free to come over and venerate my relics, but please call in advance. £10 entry fee; £5 for under-16s; £20 if you have a free bus pass (I'm clawing back some money lost in subsidising you).

Back in the room, I'm seething about the way that churches present these relics as real, thus encouraging their flocks to behave like sheep.

Museums and art galleries have to show the provenance of items and artworks that they display. They don't just thrust things in front of the public without checks - and proof of authenticity.

Of course, Christianity is based on asking people to believe in something that they cannot see. So the faithful are perfectly programmed to believe in the kind of Victorian travelling circus of the Norwich reliquary.

That's why thousands trooped up to the fragments to steal a kiss.

Shame on the leaders for staging this tawdry show.

And even more shame on the Roman Catholic Church as a whole for failing to move away from myths and continuing to mislead people.

Saying that, it is the 21st century and everyone has a brain of their own. It's time to engage it.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists