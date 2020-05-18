Coronavirus: How to stay active at home with online performing arts classes

Taking part in an online performing arts class on a regular basis will help you stay active.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of us cooped up at home more than usual but a performing arts centre in Norwich is looking to help us break through the boredom and get off the sofa.

Joining a digital class is a great way to socialise and keep your kids entertained.

Beth Norman from The Garage tells us why keeping active is so important and how they’re bringing the best of their studio classes to your front room.

Q: Why is it important that we stay active during lockdown?

Being stuck at home is no fun for anyone and is certainly not the best for our wellbeing. But to stay positive and healthy, we must keep going.

Despite the obvious physical benefits, scheduling a workout, online dance class or even just a walk into your daily routine will help to keep you busy and productive.

For parents attempting to keep their children entertained, online activities not only provide structure but also a means to socialise with other parents and children who are in the same boat.

Online classes range from dance and fitness classes to singing lessons.

This can also be helpful for those who are self-isolating and may be feeling lonely – it’s an opportunity to interact with like-minded people, even if it is virtually.

This is a great time to start learning new things and getting stuck in; you can do it from the comfort of your own home and learn at your own pace.

Q: What online classes are available?

We’ve taken most of our classes from the studio into the digital world.

There are classes for everyone, from babies to over-50s; ranging from dance classes, theatre and drama lessons, singing training, fitness classes and more.

Our expert instructors hold these via Zoom – the classes are great fun, non-judgemental and easy to follow.

Q: How can people book online classes?

Simply sign up on our website, and we’ll send you information on how to use Zoom and the password to access the online classes of your choice.

The classes we offer are listed on our website and you can contact us if you have questions about how to book or what each class entails.

You can also take part in a trial of a class for £4 to see what it’s like.

Visit www.thegarage.org.uk to book, or contact 01603 283382 or info@thegarage.org.uk for more information.

