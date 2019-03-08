Where can we watch the HSBC National Road Championships in Norfolk?
PUBLISHED: 13:16 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 10 June 2019
Grab your flags and cowbells and get ready to cheer on the cream of Britain's top cyclists as they race their way through Norfolk.
The Great British Cycling Festival is in Norfolk from June 27-30 with a full programme of events, including the prestigious HSBC UK National Road Championships, the highlight of the British road racing programme.
Spectators are encouraged to line the route and cheer on the elite riders and amateur cyclists taking on this incredible challenge.
The racing begins with the National Road Championships - Time Trials in west Norfolk on Thursday, June 27, starting and finishing at the Sandringham Estate.
Cyclists will head out of King's Avenue and into Great Bircham, riding into Bircham Newton, Docking, and back down the Sherborne Road and through Dersingham before re-entering the Sandringham Estate.
The elite and U23 Men start at 9.00am, elite and U23 Women start at 2.30pm. The elite men ride 25.4 miles, elite and U23 women and U23 men ride 16.5 miles. Cyclists will set out individually starting from 10am, with the Under 23 men setting off first, followed by elite Women, elite men, and finishing with the Under 23 women. Podium ceremonies will be at 18.30.
Road closures will be in place during the time trials. Full route and road closure information at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk
The weekend of June 29 and 30 sees British Cycling's elite mountain bike cross-country series, the HSBC UK - National Cross-Country Series, reaching its conclusion on at exciting course at Thickthorn, near Hethersett.
The HSBC UK - National Road Championships - road races are on Sunday, June 30 when Norwich will host Britain's top cyclists as they race for the prestigious red, white and blue national champions' jerseys. Both the men's and women's road races start and finish in the city centre and fans are urged to line the route, which takes in some of Norfolk's most stunning scenery
The elite and Under 23 men start at 9am and race over 118 miles, and the women and Under 23 women race over 85 miles, starting at 2.30pm. For the first time in the history of the National Championships, both the men and women cyclists will be
on the route at the same time!
Share in the excitement and cheer on these superstar British cyclists on the route which heads out of the city north east along the Salhouse Road and through Thorpe End before joining the Wroxham Road. They pedal through Wroxham, up into North Walsham, and around the edge of Thorpe Market to follow the north Norfolk coastline through Cromer, Sheringham, Blakeney, Stiffkey, Wells, and, for the men's race, Holkham.
Riders then go south through Wrighton, Hindringham, Swanton Novers and Foulsham, skirting past Cawston and into Coltishall before re-entering Wroxham and retracing the route back into the city.
After the elite men, amateur riders on the Challenge 100 will set off on their 100 mile route that roughly follows the men's route.
Rolling road closures will be in place, with full information at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk.
There is a full programme of events during the four day Great British Cycling Festival, with not only the elite races but family-friendly, closed-road events too.
Detailed route maps for the men's and women's road races, the Challenge 100, and the Time Trials can be found at www.activenorfolk.org/route-maps and full information about the events at www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk