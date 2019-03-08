Search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 March 2019

Skyscraper lilies can grow up to 7ft Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Buy 25 lily bulbs in a range of colours for less than £20.

Oleanders have a tropical feel and grow well in the UK Picture: Enjoy Gardening MoreOleanders have a tropical feel and grow well in the UK Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

The highlight of Enjoy Gardening More’s deals today is the collection of five varieties of skyscraper lilies, priced at just £19.95 for 25 bulbs (five of each colour.

Fabulously-scented and two-toned, these blooms (dubbed ‘super lilies’) will grow so tall they look like trees. In their first year they will reach up to 1.5m (5ft) tall, but in future years, once they are fully established, they will get even taller - up to 6ft or even 7ft.

Each and every flower will give off a heady perfume, with each individual stem carrying well over 20 blooms - perfect for cutting too if you want to create your own flower arrangements indoors.

Grow all five varieties in large pots about 15cm apart, or in groups in garden borders. Cut them for the long-lasting displays in the vase or leave them to marvel at in your garden. Fully winter hardy, they will last for many years.

The collection includes:

NEW Salterello - bright golden apricot to orange

NEW Amarossi - a lovely wine red

Conca d’Or - gorgeous soft lemon yellow

Robina - nice mid pink with magenta tones

Matisse - cream-edged to red centres, a classic two-tone lily

Also on offer today is an 80cm to 100cm pink oleander standard at £19.99. Supplied in a 5lt pot, this breathtaking, winter-hardy plant flowers all summer long, bringing a touch of the Med to your garden. They look especially effective either side of a front door or a driveway.

A doddle to look after, Oleanders almost thrive on neglect, surviving hot, dry weather or temperatures as low as -5°C...no wonder it’s one of the UK’s favourite hardy exotics. These are best grown in a large pot, in full sun, so they can be moved to shelter in winter.

Oleanders will grow around 10cm per year. Be aware (if you have curious pets or children) all parts of the plant are toxic if ingested, and the foliage and sap may irritate the skin.

To see the latest offers every day and to share gardening advice, pictures and tips join our Enjoy Gardening More Facebook community.

