Save money on this pair of cypress trees

Italian cypress trees bring slender beauty to gardens and are hardy to grow in the UK Picture: Getty Images/istockphoto Archant

Bring a touch of Italian elegance to your garden.

Add a touch of Mediterranean style to your garden with a pair of gorgeous Italian Cypress trees, currently on offer with Enjoy Gardening More at just £19.99 for two.

Also known as the Pencil Pine, the tall trees add height and interest to any landscape without taking much space. Statuesque and evergreen, they’re seen all over Italy, where their spectacular architectural form adds structure and year-round interest wherever they’re planted.

With their slender form, they’ll look simply stunning framing a door or gateway, or in a terracotta pot. Not to be confused with vigorous Leylandii, these manageable beauties are slow-growing and won’t get out of hand - you can even grow them on your patio. They are of course very drought tolerant, completely hardy and evergreen, so they’ll thrive here in the UK and look magnificent all year round whatever the weather.

Plant them up in full sun, and these Cypress are really easy to look after, just needing regular watering until they are established and for best results. Remove any cones that appear, as these can pull the branches apart, losing the formal shape.

Growing to around 3m by 1m after 10 years, their height can be restricted further by planting into a container, where they will make an eye-catching feature on your decking or patio.

The trees will grow reasonably quickly (15-25cm a year), in big pots or direct in the garden and are supplied as a pair of 1.2 to 1.4m in 20cm diameter pots.