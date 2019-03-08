House builder unveils special Christmas deal at popular Norfolk development

The Barningham house-type at Bennett Homes' development in Watton. Picture: Bennett Homes Archant

Christmas has come early for those looking to buy a new home, says Edward Parker of Bennett Homes.

Christmas may still be weeks away but when it comes to buying a new home, it's already arrived. At Bennett Homes, we have a range of special offers to help you make the move.

At two of our developments - Abbey Gardens in Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex and The Signals in Watton, Norfolk - we are offering a special end of year deal. Buyers making a reservation before November 30, 2019 will receive free flooring throughout, a turfed rear garden and £2,000 cashback on legal completion*.

Both developments have a selection of homes to suit all ages and stages - from first time buyers through to active retirees. You can choose from two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, ideal for contemporary living and with many additional features included in the purchase price.

Getting on to the property ladder can pose a challenge and that's why we are offering three brand new two- bedroom apartments at our Saxon Green development in Ashill, Norfolk for just 75pc of their market value.

You may also want to watch:

The two-bedroom apartments include efficient gas central heating, high performance double glazing, downlighters in the kitchen and bathroom, gas hob with cooker hood and electric oven, allocated parking spaces and the NHBC ten-year Buildmark Warranty.

On sale for £99,750, with a deposit as low as £5,000, makes that first step to being a homeowner achievable. The price tag also means that monthly mortgage payments could be as little as £314, which is considerably cheaper than renting a similar property in the same area.

At our Church Meadow development in Sproughton, Suffolk, residents of both Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils or those who work or have relatives in these areas can benefit from a shared equity scheme which offers a limited number of homes at just 80pc of their open market value. Buyers fully own their own homes and have the opportunity to purchase the remaining 20pc share at a later date if they wish - and unlike shared ownership schemes, there is no rent payable at any stage.

Last but not least, part exchange is available on selected properties which will help those who want to move but have not sold their existing home - whether they are upsizing or downsizing.

Take a look at our website www.bennett-homes.co.uk or contact one of our home advisers on 01284 766057 to see how we can help you find a new home for 2020.

*Terms and conditions apply.

This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes.