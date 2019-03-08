Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

House builder unveils special Christmas deal at popular Norfolk development

PUBLISHED: 13:37 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 08 November 2019

Edward Parker

The Barningham house-type at Bennett Homes' development in Watton. Picture: Bennett Homes

The Barningham house-type at Bennett Homes' development in Watton. Picture: Bennett Homes

Archant

Christmas has come early for those looking to buy a new home, says Edward Parker of Bennett Homes.

Christmas may still be weeks away but when it comes to buying a new home, it's already arrived. At Bennett Homes, we have a range of special offers to help you make the move.

At two of our developments - Abbey Gardens in Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex and The Signals in Watton, Norfolk - we are offering a special end of year deal. Buyers making a reservation before November 30, 2019 will receive free flooring throughout, a turfed rear garden and £2,000 cashback on legal completion*.

Both developments have a selection of homes to suit all ages and stages - from first time buyers through to active retirees. You can choose from two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, ideal for contemporary living and with many additional features included in the purchase price.

Getting on to the property ladder can pose a challenge and that's why we are offering three brand new two- bedroom apartments at our Saxon Green development in Ashill, Norfolk for just 75pc of their market value.

You may also want to watch:

The two-bedroom apartments include efficient gas central heating, high performance double glazing, downlighters in the kitchen and bathroom, gas hob with cooker hood and electric oven, allocated parking spaces and the NHBC ten-year Buildmark Warranty.

On sale for £99,750, with a deposit as low as £5,000, makes that first step to being a homeowner achievable. The price tag also means that monthly mortgage payments could be as little as £314, which is considerably cheaper than renting a similar property in the same area.

At our Church Meadow development in Sproughton, Suffolk, residents of both Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils or those who work or have relatives in these areas can benefit from a shared equity scheme which offers a limited number of homes at just 80pc of their open market value. Buyers fully own their own homes and have the opportunity to purchase the remaining 20pc share at a later date if they wish - and unlike shared ownership schemes, there is no rent payable at any stage.

Last but not least, part exchange is available on selected properties which will help those who want to move but have not sold their existing home - whether they are upsizing or downsizing.

Take a look at our website www.bennett-homes.co.uk or contact one of our home advisers on 01284 766057 to see how we can help you find a new home for 2020.

*Terms and conditions apply.

This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes.

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

‘It was a struggle to pay staff’ - businesses slam roadworks misery

Olsiana Cela, 32, owner of the Bay Hair salon on Earlham Road. She said business has been negatively impacted after roadworks were started on the junction next to her business. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nick Conrad sacked because of ‘Boris’ problem with women’

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson believes Nick Conrad was forced to stand down as a parliamentary candidate

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cup final Quique? You’re having a laugh

Max Aarons cannot wait to face Watford at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liberal Democrats on verge of adopting South Norfolk candidate

South Norfolk Liberal Democrat Chris Brown. Pic: Liberal Democrats.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists