Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Sorry Sir Paul, do you have to be a (paperback) writer?

PUBLISHED: 21:59 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:59 22 September 2019

Sir Paul McCartney, who has written a new children's book

Sir Paul McCartney, who has written a new children's book

Archant

Writer Chris McGuire says celebs penning books for children are using their name to sell to parents and stopping genuine authors breaking through

Paul McCartney's new book, Hey GrandudePaul McCartney's new book, Hey Grandude

I'm a huge fan of The Beatles.

Their songs are part of my DNA. I mean, for me, Revolver was an album long before I had any idea who Smith & Wesson were. Similarly, I can't hear someone shout "Help!" without replying "…me if you can I'm feeling down" - which is probably why my career as a lifeguard never took off. And Paul, now Sir Paul, was my favourite - I love his sentimental ballads, I really do.

The thing is Sir Paul has just taken a foray into children's books. Paul's Hey Grandude (do you see what he did there?) has hit the shelves and, if I'm honest, I don't think it's a good thing.

What's my beef?

I'm a little bit bored of celebrities jumping on the bandwagon and releasing children's books. Actually bored doesn't quite cover it. I feel the glut of actors, actresses, singers and presenters using their fame to dominate the world of children's literature is actively unhelpful. They're all at it, Fearne Cotton, Miranda Hart, David Baddiel… the list really is endless. And you know what? Some of these books are really quite good. My point, however, is whether these books are good or not is a complete afterthought. They sell because of the fame of the writer - we're in a horrible position where parents and grandparents are buying into brands when purchasing literature; rather than looking at the content of the books themselves.

You may also want to watch:

Why is this a problem?

Imagine if you will that the same thing happened with that bastion of our society: football. What if the Premier League was suddenly filled with celebrities; placed into teams not because of their footballing ability, but dependent upon how famous they were. The quality of games would drop immediately. And what would happen to the naturally gifted footballers? Where would they learn and develop - if all the places were filled by TOWIE cast members?

It's the same with writing. It's hard enough to get a kids' book published as it is - trust me, it's something I've struggled (and failed) to do myself. The new writing voices that used to come through the system based on merit are being drowned out - they're not getting the agents, or the publicity that they need because all the oxygen and money is being sucked up by 'thingy' who used to be on 'that programme'.

It really isn't fair.

Now I'm aware that I'll be accused of whinging. I can cope with that. And people will throw David Walliams at me, as he is 'the  new Roald Dahl'. All I'd say is,  in my view, he's a good kids' writer. Is he the new Roald  Dahl? Only time will tell. What I do know is there may be many other, equally skilled writers out there, that don't get a look in - those who don't appear on the telly every week (something which can't hurt Mr Walliams sales).

I've a feeling that the ship has already sailed and that kids' books, from now on, will always be the output of already well known people desperate to show another string to their bow - but frankly that's a bit sad. If the same attitude had been used in the music scene in the early 60s I've a feeling Messrs Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr would have struggled to get a record deal: "I'm sorry lads, you're great - but nobody's ever heard of you. Could you get jobs on Coronation Street and come back when you're famous?"

What a tragedy that would have been…

Chris McGuire is a writer and stay-at-home dad. Follow him on Twitter @McGuireski

Most Read

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

Police confirm deaths of couple at Norwich home were not suspicious

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

BMW and tractor collide on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a collision between a BMW and tractor on Mundham Road, Loddon, on September 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Coast road closures start on Monday

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Shocking dash cam footage shows near miss between car, bus and lorry

Still from dash cam of near miss involving car, lorry and bus between Watton and Hingham. Picture: Nextbase Clips

WATCH: A car driving IN the Norfolk Broads

Car being driven along the Norfolk Broads. PIC taken from Gary Bartlett Facebook video.

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

BMW and tractor collide on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a collision between a BMW and tractor on Mundham Road, Loddon, on September 22. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists