Opinion

Reader letter: Soap Box Derby is local embarrassment

Spectators cheer on the racers in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. But one reader is not a fan of the annual event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Despite the desire of grown men and women trying to pretend they are still teenagers, dressed in stupid costumes and piloting ridiculous carts, this annual event has become a local embarrassment and annoyance for many residents.

They close down half the town and create traffic chaos.

And what is the cost to the emergency services? Police, fire brigade, and ambulances all have to be on standby on a Sunday, at overtime rates paid for by local taxpayers.

How clever of the organisers to coincide the event with the supermarket opening times just to ensure maximum inconvenience to those of us who have no interest whatsoever in this pre-Christmas pantomime.

