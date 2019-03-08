Opinion
Reader letter: Soap Box Derby is local embarrassment
PUBLISHED: 14:46 23 September 2019
Archant
Despite the desire of grown men and women trying to pretend they are still teenagers, dressed in stupid costumes and piloting ridiculous carts, this annual event has become a local embarrassment and annoyance for many residents.
They close down half the town and create traffic chaos.
And what is the cost to the emergency services? Police, fire brigade, and ambulances all have to be on standby on a Sunday, at overtime rates paid for by local taxpayers.
How clever of the organisers to coincide the event with the supermarket opening times just to ensure maximum inconvenience to those of us who have no interest whatsoever in this pre-Christmas pantomime.
