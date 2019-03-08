‘We have six cup finals left’: Godbold urges players to bounce back in ‘massive game’

Action from Lowestoft's defeat by Rushall Olympic last weekend Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Approaching a crucial final month of the season, Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold has rallied his troops ahead of “six cup finals” in the Southern Premier Central.

After a disappointing 4-2 home reversal against Rushall Olympic last weekend, the Blues boss has called on his players to “bounce back” and secure the two wins he feels would be enough to ensure survival.

Currently 19th, Lowestoft are five points clear of St Neots, and four points behind Banbury and Redditch, who are just above them in the scramble for survival.

Lowestoft head to 11th-placed Tamworth on Saturday, and Godbold said: “We have six cup finals left to play and I think two wins should be enough. Its in our hands now, which was not the situation 10 days ago. With six games left we don’t want to wait to get the points we need. We would love to be mathematically safe as soon as possible.”

Godbold admitted the players and management were disappointed with last Saturday’s defeat.

He said: “There’s a hint of disappointment at not being able to put a gap between the sides below us and bring the sides above us into the mix. After going 1-0 down in the first half we hit back and were disappointed to go in only 2-1 up. We were really pleased with the first half performance, it was as good as we have been all season.

“But then we let them back into the game with a really soft goal, and from then on in we never hurt them enough.”

The focus of attention now switches to the trip to Staffordshire and an encounter on the 3G surface at The Lamb.

Midfielder Kyle Barker, fresh from signing his first professional contract with Peterborough, will remain on loan at Lowestoft for the rest of the season. Rossi Jarvis and Andrew Fisk “should both be fit”, although the game has come too soon for Marcus Wilkinson.

■ Lowestoft have been reinstated into the CSS League Challenge Cup. Royston, who beat the Blues on penalties in the third round, were expelled from the competition for fielding an ineligible player in that game. It means Lowestoft will now play Berkhamsted in the quarter-finals at the Amber Dew Events Stadium on Tuesday.