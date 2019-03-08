Search

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 14:31 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 15 July 2019

The sinkhole on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A sinkhole has opened up on Muspole Street in Norwich.

The sinkhole is believed to have opened up this morning and is located near The Playhouse and popular Indian restaurant Merchants of Spice.

Muspole Street is a one-way street and the sinkhole is currently cordoned off.

Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council have been contacted for comment.

