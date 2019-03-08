Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

The sinkhole on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A sinkhole has opened up on Muspole Street in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

You may also want to watch:

The sinkhole is believed to have opened up this morning and is located near The Playhouse and popular Indian restaurant Merchants of Spice.

Muspole Street is a one-way street and the sinkhole is currently cordoned off.

Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council have been contacted for comment.