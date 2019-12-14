Reader Letter: Should we be shopping at Primark?

Judging by the queues to visit the new Primark store in Norwich, I'd suggest the notion of clothing which is both sustainable and ethically sourced hasn't entered the consciousness of a large proportion of locals.

In an age where every second newspaper article, media feature, Twitter feed or Facebook page carries the message of the environmental armageddon facing us we have this huge shrine to disposability in the middle of our city being swamped by consumers looking for another £5 tee shirt.

This new store, apparently twice as big as the old one, is open for business and what a business it is.

Cheap imported outfits for the price of a fish and chip supper is the "stock-in-trade" of this high street giant.

As you stand at the checkout with your arms full of their products take a minute to consider how much the person who made your dinky little top will get for making it.

Once you've taken off the cost of the store and the staff and the raw materials to make it, deducted the cost of shipping it to the UK and then Primark's profit has to be added you won't be left with much more than a few pence for the machinist on the other side of the world who made it for you.

It's a free country and you can believe whatever you choose — but I know what I think.