READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Paul Chesterton

Aston Villa fan Prince William was at Carrow Road at the weekend with his family but this reader has questioned whether the Royals should have been allowed in the 'Home Fans Only' stand.

I guess I am not the only Canary fan who is fed up with being bombarded on all forms of social media and TV of pictures of Prince William and his family enjoying the humiliation of our beloved Norwich City last Saturday. Whilst I do not have a problem welcoming the future heir to our throne and his family to Carrow Road, I found it strange that he was allowed to sit with his family in an area of the Jarrold stand which is clearly singled outside as a section for "Home Fans Only" adding on the sign "You will be ejected from the ground if you do not comply with this regulation". I fully understand why he wasn't found seats with the Villa supporters' section of the Jarrold Stand, but do not understand why the Royal family were not found seats in the warmth and comfort of the directors' box, which one assumes comes with much better security. I am a fan of our Royal Family, and especially of our partially local-based William and Kate, but the Royal Prince was very lucky that my seat was approximately 30 rows below his and not nearer, because with Prince George apparently jumping for joy at every Villa goal, I would have found it extremely difficult not to approach a club steward and politely ask "would it be possible to have these away supporters very quietly removed?" Who knows perhaps having four more loyal, and not Royal, fans in the City stand, might have had an effect on the result?